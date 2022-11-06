Dean Solway knows a thing or two about what it takes to crack the Australian first-class cricket scene.
An elite prospect who represented the ACT at under 17 and under 23 level, the Queanbeyan batsman and former Comet has seen plenty of emerging youngsters progress through the ranks.
So when he labels Kai Brunker a special talent, it's fair to say his analysis is on the money.
The leg-spinner represented the ACT at just 16 years of age earlier this year.
"He's still on his L-plates, that's how young he is," Solway said. "Being a leg spinner is a good skill to have, states are always looking for leg spinners for rep teams.
"The ACT took a men's team away to a Country tri-series and Kai went pretty well. It was a good way to start his senior rep career."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Brunker's talent has been on display throughout the first two games of Queanbeyan's Cricket ACT season.
The bowler claimed 3-10 in last week's victory over Weston Creek Molonglo before securing 3-16 in Saturday's win over Tuggeranong Valley.
It comes on the back of a breakout season last summer, in which Brunker finished the first grade leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets.
They're performances Solway views are well beyond what most teenagers are able to produce in the first grade competition.
The skipper is making the most of Brunker's talent while he's got him, but he recognises it won't be long before the spinner is recruited for higher honours.
"Every time I watch Kai bowl he seems to keep improving," Solway said. "I just keep thinking 'how good is this kid going to get?'
"I honestly think he could play a pretty high level of cricket, he's doing an unreal job for us at the moment.
"As long as he keeps playing for our club, I'm very happy, but I wouldn't be surprised if he takes his cricket further, based on how he's going."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.