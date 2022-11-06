The industrial relations bill is likely to be amended after Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke agreed to make the bill more accommodating to small businesses.
Concerns have been raised by business groups about the multi-employer bargaining changes, making it easier for employees at multiple businesses band together to call for higher wages and better conditions.
Speaking on Sky News on Sunday, Mr Burke saw it as a "reasonable concern" and confirmed the bill will be amended so a majority of staff at each employer will need to agree to take part in bargaining.
"This puts an end to the argument that you'll end up with workplaces that didn't want to be part of an agreement but somehow got roped in anyway, or didn't want to be part of industrial action," he said.
"If you vote against any of the stages at that business level, then you're not part of it."
Meanwhile in the world of crime, drug syndicates have been coercing elderly passengers caught in online scams to smuggle drugs into Australia to pay off their debts.
Australian Federal Police said the drug mule trend was exposed after a series of drug detentions at Sydney International Airport involving elderly and vulnerable passengers.
Since October 2021, the AFP has arrested 18 alleged drug mules coming from international flights.
In some more uplifting news, a Brisbane couple's newborn has been saved from a 2kg tumour almost twice the baby's size.
Baby Saylor Thomson survived after doctors removed a spinal tumour from the premature newborn.
There was little hope for her survival but Saylor has continued to grow stronger after a successful six-hour operation at Brisbane's Mater Mothers' Hospital.
The story was shared by parents Rachel and Kieran Thomson to give hope to others ahead of World Prematurity Day on November 17.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
