The Informer: Industrial relations bill will be adjusted for businesses: Albanese government

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated November 6 2022 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Minister for employment and workplace relations Tony Burke. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The industrial relations bill is likely to be amended after Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke agreed to make the bill more accommodating to small businesses.

