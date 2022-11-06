The Canberra Cavalry will draw upon some homegrown inspiration ahead of their season-opening series against the Sydney Blue Sox starting Thursday after their former manager's World Series triumph.
As the Cavalry gear up for the long-awaited return of the Australian Baseball League after last season was cancelled due to COVID-19, manager Keith Ward has had a close eye on the World Series over in the US.
In game six at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series 4-2, and in the dugout celebrating right there with the rest of the team was former Cavalry manager, and current Astros catching coach, Michael Collins.
Watching from afar, Ward was thrilled for his "good mate" after the Astros fell agonisingly short at the World Series in 2019 and 2021.
"I'm really excited and really proud of what him and the team has been able to achieve," Ward said.
"He keeps an eye on the Cavs and we talk pretty regularly.
"He's had a big year.
"He's been to the World Series a couple of times, but this year they've won it all, which is great.
"Normally he'll send me a message at the end of the game, and I'll certainly reach out to him and just share some of the vibe with him."
Ward said the World Series serves as a valuable source of additional motivation for the Cavalry so close to their ABL season getting underway, especially with so many players in the team having ties to players and coaches involved in the baseball decider.
"It's contagious," Ward said.
"Some of our imports that are in town have grown up with those guys. They have played against them in high school, college and in the minor leagues as well.
"So our players have got that little bit more interest in it because they know them, and there's a level excitement for them knowing that some of their old teammates are over there enjoying that success."
Ward and the Cavalry will ramp up their preparation for the Blue Sox in the coming days, and the team are raring to get out and put on a show for the home fans at Narrabundah Ballpark.
"We know the Blue Sox pretty well. They're probably our number one arch enemy, given that they're so close to us, and we've we've played a lot of games against them," Ward said.
"We've got players that have suited up to the Blue Sox, and for the Cavalry as well. It'll be a good opening series and hopefully we can win that and get our season off to a good start.
"We're hoping for some good crowds, too."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.