The Canberra Times

Matt Qvortrup | Australia's past referendum results show Voice to Parliament vote will lose

By Matt Qvortrup
Updated November 6 2022 - 1:46pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia will soon hold its first referendum in over 20 years. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that a vote will be held on a Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.