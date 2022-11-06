This is what being a morally developed human means. You don't hear the word 'love' used enough to characterise our extra-personal attachment to the world. But this long-neglected loyalty may be the most persistent of all the romantic loves: love of one's country despite its imperfections, love of history despite its horrors because it has delivered us to now, and of course love of the wider world itself. Its people, its oceans, its towering arts and sciences, and natural jewels.