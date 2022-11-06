The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Gungahlin community mourns after ACT police locate body of Pranav Vivekanandan in Yerrabi Pond

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated November 6 2022 - 6:04pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Toscan lays flowers by Yerrabi Pond, where a mother and her two sons passed away. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The first flowers were laid at Yerrabi Pond when search efforts ended on Sunday after the body of missing boy Pranav Vivekanandan was found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.