The first flowers were laid at Yerrabi Pond when search efforts ended on Sunday after the body of missing boy Pranav Vivekanandan was found.
It follows the discovery of an adult woman and male child in the water on Saturday, and police issued a missing person notice for Pranav.
In a statement on Sunday morning, police said the eight-year-old boy was "located deceased in Yerrabi Pond".
"The investigations into his death, and those of his mother and brother who were also discovered deceased in Yerrabi Pond yesterday, are continuing," ACT Policing said.
Peter Toscan's home looks out to Yerrabi Ponds and he laid flowers where the tragedy occurred, hoping it would be the first of many tributes to come.
"What a tragic event ... I just felt somewhat depressed about the whole thing ... I had to do something," he said.
"I think it's just a sad occasion where mum and her two children have passed away ... it's just such a sad event."
At this stage, police do not believe another party was involved.
A report is being prepared for the Coroner and it is expected ACT police will provide an update around the middle of next week.
Counselling was being made available for officers and SES personnel involved in the search effort.
While there was no appeal for information about any other specific person, ACT Policing have called for anyone with any information which may be useful to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
