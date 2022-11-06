The Canberra Times
WNBL: Canberra Capitals star Jade Melbourne injured in loss to Townsville Fire

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 6 2022 - 7:22pm, first published 7:00pm
Jade Melbourne went down in the third quarter against the Townsville Fire. Picture Getty Images

Just one day after losing Gemma Potter to a season-ending knee injury, the Capitals copped another major blow in Townsville, Jade Melbourne hobbling off the court in their 104-68 defeat to the Fire on Sunday night.

