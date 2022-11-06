The Canberra Times
Investigation underway following fire in Kaleen

Alex Crowe
Updated November 7 2022 - 9:29am, first published 6:53am
A man and woman have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a fire in Kaleen on Monday morning.

