Investigation underway following fire in Kaleen

A man and woman have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a fire in Kaleen on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Maribyrnong Avenue after reports of a fire at around 2am.
A vehicle and garage were significantly damaged in the incident.
The road was closed while ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing were on scene. It has since been reopened.
ACT police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
