For Alexander Boynes, this artistic pedigree has been a two-edged sword. It has opened many doors for him and, through collaborations with his mother, he has been exhibited within several art institutions including the Canberra Museum and Gallery, Penrith Regional Gallery, Geelong Art Gallery and Orange Regional Gallery. It has also imposed a number of restrictions and unfavourable comparisons with the work of his parents. His concern with the landscape, climate change and the Aboriginal heritage all follow in the footsteps of his mother, while questions of the individual within an urban environment and the general stylistic morphology that he employs within his paintings find parallels in the work of his father.