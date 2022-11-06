Live updates and latest news from Senate estimates

It's day two of the first round of Senate estimates since Labor formed government.
After a standalone day of estimates more than a week ago, this round of hearings is back underway.
Having spent years defending against an onslaught of questioning at hearings, the Coalition will now have to lead the attack on the new government's programs.
It will be Labor ministers joining public servants on the other side, as the new government defends its industrial relations reforms, energy policy and climate agenda.
Today, the Infrastructure, Climate Change, Attorney-General's and Agriculture portfolios are up, along with many more.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
