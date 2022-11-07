The effort to support Ukraine is certainly in Australia's interest

Your correspondent Rex Williams (Letters, November 4) is wrong to consider Western support for Ukraine is simply about extending US hegemony.
Both Australia and Ukraine are established internationally, having been founding members of the UN in 1945. Like Australia, Ukraine is a small country with substantial natural resources that it has been developing for the benefit of its people.
In addition to its legendary agricultural sector, Ukraine's prospective and proven oil and gas reserves both on shore and off shore in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea are believed to be comparable to those of the North Sea. Additionally, it has considerable mineral reserves, and being on the doorstep of both Russia and Europe, Ukraine has had a ready market for its products.
The Russian objective is quite clear, drive away or subjugate Ukrainians and seize their resources and industrial capacity.
If Russia's action goes unchallenged, it would set a terrible precedent for Australia. It would legitimise grand scale larceny. Countries seeking our resources might simply choose to follow Russia's example and help themselves.
It is therefore clearly in Australia's interest that Russia's actions in Ukraine are strongly contested.
Unless they find a cancer cure, the lives of even the most famous are vanishing and ephemeral. Bob Ellicott's long life in politics and law was no different, full of importance and drama that no one remembers. Except for that visionary moment of brilliance when he stepped into history and kickstarted the Australian Institute of Sport, still capable of delivering the sporting miracles that help to define us.
Dick Telford said it all: "He really did want us to win gold because he felt that was going to help the Australian psyche. He wasn't thinking of himself, he was thinking about what it could do for Australia" ("ACT politics, sport mourn 'revolutionary' man", November 5).
How ironic that, on the same day, The Canberra Times reported a poll expert's prediction that the Voice to Parliament referendum would fail without support from Peter Dutton and the Liberals, and even then would be touch and go ("Brexit expert tips Voice vote failure", November 5).
Having crushed and marginalised Australia's Indigenous people through every means known to human imagination, will Australia, with help from some of its political leaders, give the psyche of our Indigenous peoples this ultimate kick in the guts - merely not to have a constitutional body that "provides advice to the Parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives"? C'mon Aussies, with or without Dutton, we're so much better than that.
Recently I posted a letter, airmail, to the UK for a friend's birthday. As I did not have the correct stamp I went to the post office to buy one. At the same time I asked how long my letter would take to reach its destination. The answer I got was "five weeks, plus"! I could hardly believe my ears.
Forty years ago, when our children were small and we were corresponding regularly with my parents in the UK, most letters took about five days; occasionally they came in three, and 10 was the absolute maximum. What has happened to you Australia Post?
It is time that both the Ngambri and the Ngunnawal nations were recogised as the traditional custodians of the wider Canberra region.
In April of this year a Ngambri-Ngunnawal elder provided a welcome to country at the SIEV X memorial site in Weston Park when the Canberra Music Festival was launched. At the same place in October, an ACT government minister paid respects to the Ngunnawal elders but not the Ngambri. It must therefore be distressing for the Ngambi to not be recognised by the government.
A thesis by Indigenous history scholar Ann Jackson-Nakano found that the language spoken in the ACT area in 1882 was predominantly that of the Ngambri people. This doesn't mean that Ngunnawal were not here in 1882, but it suggests that both were probably here then and now. There have surely always been close links between the two language groups.
This was brought home further when another Ngambri-Ngunnawal elder welcomed hundreds of people at the vigil for Cassius Turvey at the tent embassy. Many ACT Indigenous people identify with both groups.
It was entirely predictable, the ACT government's recent announcement, of it being a "very exciting day for planning" with the proposed changes to the ACT's planning system. It declares that they represents a balance between community expectations for development with the need for increased growth in town and group centres.
Despite assurances that the proposed system will be simpler and easier to navigate, including replacing the infamous call-in powers with "territory priority projects" approvals, that remains to be seen. It is also apparently moving away from a strict compliance-based system to "considering building development and land use proposals" which will include cultural and community considerations.
But there is also the very telling criterion of considering "economic outcomes" which just confirms a continuation of business as usual, whereby developers, construction unions and the government continue their convenient and cosy relationship, for their mutual financial and political benefit.
The hunt is on in earnest for a site for a new rectangular-style Canberra stadium, and there seems to be a myopic bias for the north side, where all of the contending sites have physical, and/or logistical problems, with huge cost implications.
Vacant land on Athllon Drive in Tuggeranong Town Centre, Greenway, in a beautiful lake and mountain setting, generally opposite the swimming pool, would be a quintessentially Canberra "destination" site for our new stadium complex.
The land, already zoned for the purpose, is plenty large enough, and is near existing sporting, accommodation, parking, and convention facilities, with room for more.
Make the new ready-to-go, affordable, Canberra stadium in its superb "bush capital" setting, in oft-neglected Greenway, truly green - an ecological, architectural and engineering exemplar, with solar energy and batteries, wind turbines, water tanks, and renewable materials.
Kathryn Kelly (Letters, November 5) suggests that there are many Australian senior ex-military and former diplomats who don't think that China poses a significant threat to Australia.
This reminded me of comments on ANU academic Hugh White by Clive Hamilton in his recent book Provocateur. In essence, White's argument suggests dominance of the Asia-Pacific region by China is inevitable.
Hamilton says White has written that we might value our democratic society and independence as a nation, but "alas" that's not how it's going to turn out, and maybe it wouldn't be so bad to be a client state.
I'm not so sure Australians generally are comfortable with White's analysis. The Lowy Institute surveys show that trust, warmth and confidence in China and China's leader started to decline in 2017, and continued to remain at record lows in 2022.
Further, many Australians see China as a security threat. In 2022, the poll showed two-thirds of Australians (63 per cent) say China is "more of a security threat to Australia", while 33 per cent say China is "more of an economic partner" to Australia.
Thank you Tom Griffiths for the obituary on Dr Mike Smith. My wife and I attended as many of the book club discussions at the National Museum of Australia as we could, particularly when we heard he was going to talk. Older than Mike, we still learnt new pieces of information at every meeting. I realise now, another person would probably have thought some of my questions rather stupid, but Mike was always patient and gave a thoughtful answer.
Although not Australian born, he was a great Aussie and my wife and I will miss his knowledgeable discussions.
The article about Bob Ellicott (November 5) could have mentioned, amongst his many legal achievements, his important contribution to administrative law reform in the face of bureaucratic opposition especially from the Department of the Treasury and the Public Service Board and an unhelpful report from the Administrative Review Council.
The Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act is perhaps Ellicott's major legacy. I was privileged to work with him on its development and implementation.
Anthony Albanese should go to COP27 in Egypt next week. How can we accept that he understands the urgency of climate change if he doesn't go?
Apparently Joe Biden is going and it would also give him the opportunity to talk to Biden about dropping Julian Assange's charges after the mid-terms, and getting Assange home for Christmas.
I wonder how long Ian Jannaway's "superior" ancient Roman roads (Letters, October 5) would have lasted had they been subjected to modern traffic including cars, buses, trucks and assorted heavy goods vehicles?
I wonder how many potholes we'd see in our modern roads if all they had to cope with was foot traffic, horses and the odd cart or chariot?
Your report ("Australia focuses on Solomons relationship" ,canberratimes.com.au, November 5) that Australia is to donate 60 MK18 rifles to the Solomon Islands police force is alarming.
What on earth are the police going to use these for? Surely this unstable country requires medical equipment and the like rather than weapons to be used against their own people.
It is great that the NSW FuelCheck app now includes petrol prices for retail sites in Canberra. However, the app needs to take the next step and show the locations and charging type and price for EV charging stations in both NSW and the ACT.
Ian Hubbard (Letters, November 7) says "horse racing and gambling are fundamental to Canberra's social fabric and economy". If so, it says a lot about our moral fabric as well.
How about building the new stadium at Thoroughbred Park?
The easy-to-build-on flat land would showcase all of Canberra's sporting throughbreds to all those coming into town, and is positioned right at an extensive road and rail network. All in time for the 2032 Olympics!
The Senate members planning to delay or to vote against the repeal of the Andrews bill clearly do not support democracy.
They wish to maintain a law that singles out half a million people forcing them to comply with their religious views, even when that law does not apply to them, the citizens they represent nor the rest of the Australian populace.
I notice in the CT on Sunday November 6 that a man was charged with maintaining a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old child.
Shouldn't the charge be abuse of a minor by a sexual predator? I thought our Australian of the year 2021, Grace Tame, had clearly spelt this out.
The word "relationship" is misleading and inappropriate.
