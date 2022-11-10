The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from November 12, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
November 10 2022 - 12:00pm
Author events

November 12: At Bookplate Cafe at the National Library of Australia, Peter Papathanasiou, author of the crime novel The Invisible, will be in conversation with Andrew Pippos at 3.30pm. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.

