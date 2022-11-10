November 12: At Bookplate Cafe at the National Library of Australia, Peter Papathanasiou, author of the crime novel The Invisible, will be in conversation with Andrew Pippos at 3.30pm. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
November 13: At The Book Cow at 3pm, Toby Roberts, author of the memoir Two Mums and a Dad, will be in conversation with Barbie Robinson. See: bookcow.com.au/events.
November 13: At Muse at 3pm, Holly Throsby will discuss her novel, Clarke. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 14: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, world-leading epidemiologist and biosecurity expert Raina MacIntyre will be in conversation with Professor Russell Gruen on MacIntyre's new book, Dark Winter. An insider's guide to pandemics and biosecurity. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 15: The 18th Manning Clark House Dymphna Clark Lecture will be given by journalist Amy Remeikis. It's called The Politics of Civility and will be on at 6pm at the Cinema, Kambri Cultural Precinct, ANU, which will be followed by a Q&A session and light refreshments at the Research School of Social Sciences. MCH members $20, concession $25 and general admission $30. Masks required. See: trybooking.com/CDDZC.
November 15: At Kingston Library at 6pm, Libraries ACT presents Ben McKelvey discussing his book Find Fix Finish about Australia's longest war - Afghanistan. The Book Cow has a pop-up shop. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 16: At the National Library of Australia Theatre (and live-streamed) at 6pm will be a panel discussion, "2022: Reckoning with Power and Privilege", with political journalist Michelle Grattan, business and economy editor of The Conversation Peter Martin, and Associate Professor of Communication and Discipline Lead of journalism at the University of Canberra, Dr Caroline Fisher. Free, bookings essential. See: nla.gov.au.
November 17: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm is a free event with Egyptian-born Mona Shire on her book Shattering Identity Bias, about her 32-year navy career and beyond. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723. Limited seating.
November 17: Media executive, composer, and film and music historian Kim Williams will share some views on the value of our cultural heritage in the inaugural Rod Wallace lecture "Why bother? Reflections on the duty of care to Australians' creativity". 6 for 6.30pm at Qrc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive. Bookings essential: google "Kim Williams lecture" for details.
November 20: The Quoll Connection is a book event with Nigel Featherstone (author of My Heart is a Little Wild Thing) and Harry Saddler (Questions raised by Quolls) introduced by ecologist and science communicator Belinda Wilson. It's on at Terroux Peace Garden, 88 Rochford Road, Hall (off Wallaroo Road) at 2pm. Tickets $25 full, $15 concession. Bookings required: trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=972423&
November 20: Frank Bongiorno will discuss his book, Dreamers and Schemers: A Social History of Australia, with the ABC's Laura Tingle at Muse at 3pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 21: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Indigenous author and academic Amy Thunig will be in conversation with Zoya Patel on Thunig's new memoir, Tell Me Again. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 22: At Muse at 8pm, the Translations Book Club will discuss Catalan author Irene Sola's When I Sing, Mountains Dance (trans. Mara Faye Lethem). See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 26: Heather Rose will discuss her book, Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here: A Memoir of Loss and Discovery, with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor at Muse at 4pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 29: At 6pm at the National Library of Australia Theatre (and livestreamed online) is the launch of Patricia Clarke's Bold Types: How Australia's First Women Journalists Blazed a Trail with political reporter for The Guardian, Amy Remeikis. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au
November 30: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, journalist Katharine Murphy will be in conversation with Malcolm Farr on the new quarterly essay, Lone Wolf: Albanese and the New Politics. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 4: Miranda Riwoe will discuss her story collection, The Burnished Sun, with Beejay Silcox at Muse at 3pm. Tickets $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
December 5: Mark Tredinnick's latest poetry book, A Beginner's Guide, will be launched at the Mosaic Room in the Nishi hotel, Canberra at 7pm by Canberra poet Judith Nangala Crispin. See: eventbrite.com.au.
December 6: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Niki Savva will be in conversation with Kerry-Anne Walsh on Savva's behind the scenes new book Bulldozed. Scott Morrison's fall and Anthony Albanese's rise. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
December 8: At 5.30pm at the National Library of Australia Theatre and live streamed via Zoom, Pamela Burton and Meredith Edwards discuss their book about their parents, Persons of Interest: an Intimate Account of Cecily and John Burton. See: nla.gov.au.
Canberra GP Susannah Begbie received the Richell Prize for Emerging Writers for 2022 for her novel When Trees Fall Without Warning, about a dying farmer who changes his will, stipulating his four adult children must stay on the family farm and build his coffin within five working days or lose their inheritance.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square offers stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future date is December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
