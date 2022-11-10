November 15: The 18th Manning Clark House Dymphna Clark Lecture will be given by journalist Amy Remeikis. It's called The Politics of Civility and will be on at 6pm at the Cinema, Kambri Cultural Precinct, ANU, which will be followed by a Q&A session and light refreshments at the Research School of Social Sciences. MCH members $20, concession $25 and general admission $30. Masks required. See: trybooking.com/CDDZC.