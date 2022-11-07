A long, long, time ago, there was a day that the music died. And then, 51 years ago, one man sang about it, and it would go on to be a classic.
Now, Don McLean is bringing that same classic to Canberra, as part of his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour.
"I am thrilled to be getting back to Australia with my band," McLean says.
"2022 marks the 50th anniversary from when American Pie landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart, and we will be celebrating.
"We'll be performing songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear."
As tragic as the backstory behind the song American Pie is - inspired by the early death of the new rock 'n' roller Buddy Holly - the track is also legendary.
Still, it's worth remembering that the 76-year-old composer has written and sung numerous other melodic and harmonic successes in his decades-long career with Vincent (Starry Starry Night), Castles in the Air, And I Love You So, and Cryin', all of which will be performed, along with newer pieces on the upcoming tour.
Joining the tour is multi-Grammy-nominated, award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Andrew Farriss and his band, taking you through his catalogue of hits, including a selection from his time with INXS.
"I've admired Don McLean since I was a teenager, he is a legendary troubadour, and I am very excited to tour with him and perform for the Australian fans," Farriss says.
Don McLean will be at Llewellyn Hall on April 16. Tickets go on sale from Friday at oneworldentertainment.com.au.
April 1 - The Fortitude, Brisbane
April 2 - Kings Theatre, Coloundra
April 3 - Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
April 5 - Twin Towns. Gold Coast
April 7 - Twin Towns, Gold Coast
April 8 - Twin Towns, Gold Coast
April 9 - Twin Towns, Gold Coast
April 12 - C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour
April 14 - Town Hall, Tamworth
April 15 - The Station, Newcastle
April 16 - Llewellyn Hall, Canberra
April 20 - Hurstville Entertainment Centre, Hurstville
April 21 - The Concourse, Chatswood
April 22 - Sydney Coliseum, West Sydney
April 24 - West Point, Hobart
April 26 - Princess Theatre, Launceston
April 28 - Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
April 29 - The Palais, Melbourne
April 30 - Costa Hall, Geelong
