The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Don McLean to celebrate 50 years of American Pie as tour heads to Canberra's Llewellyn Hall

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated November 7 2022 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don McLean is bringing his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour to Australia. Picture supplied

A long, long, time ago, there was a day that the music died. And then, 51 years ago, one man sang about it, and it would go on to be a classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.