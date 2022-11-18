What do they know of cricket who only cricket know? A phrase based on a similar long ago question concerning England, suggesting a true knowledge of cricket was dependent upon knowing other things. Because many people, including myself, growing up long before the commercialism of limited over pyjama-clad slog-fests and ball-tampering shame, believed cricket to be a subtle and beautiful game, reflecting decency, honesty, and civilised behaviour. As it may have done once upon a time.
Marion Stell is a historian and the author of numerous books on the social and cultural history of sport. She has played plenty of cricket at competitive level and truly knows the game. The Bodyline Fix focuses on the 1930s, when Bradman's batting superiority prompted the English captain, Douglas Jardine, to set a packed leg-side field and advise his fast bowlers, particularly Harold Larwood, to take a leg stump line and get the ball to rise at the batsman's body (often painfully and sometimes dangerously) during the 1932/33 test matches in Australia. Readers might be surprised to learn that there were many enthusiastic women already playing cricket, including their own test matches, around that time, and Stell's theme largely concerns the way their love of cricket, genuine talent, and friendly disposition helped assuage the bodyline bowling bitterness between England and Australia, during and following Jardine's 1932/33 Ashes tour.
Real cricket requires time for its multi-nuanced skills to be fully appreciated - the bowling and fielding strategies, the elegance of a sweetly timed cover drive, the flight and guile of perfectly delivered leg-break spin, or the languid grace of a caressed late cut - as opposed to the hit or miss haste of the limited over game. And it's the red ball, white-attired traditional game that is being discussed here. As a schoolboy growing up in England, I listened to John Arlott's test match commentaries during the 1950s, soothed by the way his softly unhurried radio voice evoked lyrical images of ground and game. Arlott was a connoisseur of cricket and of wine. He also wrote poetry, and although he is not mentioned in this book, a stanza from his poem, Cricket at Worcester, 1938, vividly recalls the pastoral beauty of the era Stell is remembering.
The clothes worn by women cricketers in the 1930s were designed to preserve their "femininity," and seem laughable today. The South Australian Cricket Association Secretary, Mrs R. Miller, striking a moral pose on the bodyline "sensation", declared: "We wish our girls to keep their cricket clean and refined. We do not want them to lose their femininity - that is the reason why we insist on their wearing white frocks, instead of trousers, on the field". Interestingly, the WA women sensibly took an early choice of slacks, but the official female dress code, particularly for test matches, remained conservatively (and uncomfortably) restrained by long skirts, thankfully improved by the introduction of culottes, but retaining the "hated" white lisle stockings.
During the 1990s, Stell, accompanied by "another keen cricketer, Mary Lou Johnston" began to research the history of women test players from the 1930s for the National Museum, and this book contains many delightful word-of-mouth memories, including those from the first Australian Women's Test team to tour England and Holland in 1937. Of course, funding was always a problem, and those selected were given minimal financial assistance, and had to arrange leave of absence from employment, sometimes giving up their jobs. They were young, mostly in their early 20s, unused to travel and "billeted" in "posh" English family homes, which harvested some charmingly amusing anecdotes.
The 1937 tour was a success, diplomatically and culturally, with consistently well-attended matches, dispelling most of the sexist condescension about women's ability to play cricket, and pushing the bodyline headlines into the background.
It was the "good news" story that cricket needed, given intense media interest in the official exchange of cables (including Australia's use of the inflammatory word "unsportsmanlike") following England's attempt to nullify Bradman's batting dominance.
Like all things, of course, the tragi-comic hullabaloo of cricket's so-called 20th century sensation needs to be seen in context, and Stell, a professional historian, achieves this by reminding us of the prevailing social and political conditions as the economically depressed 1930s slouched towards the 20th century disaster of WW2.
This well-researched and enjoyably readable story of how the Anglo/Australian angst of men's cricket was humanised into mutual respect and comradeship by the good grace and cheerful disposition of women players provides a fascinating glimpse of our sporting history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.