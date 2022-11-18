Marion Stell is a historian and the author of numerous books on the social and cultural history of sport. She has played plenty of cricket at competitive level and truly knows the game. The Bodyline Fix focuses on the 1930s, when Bradman's batting superiority prompted the English captain, Douglas Jardine, to set a packed leg-side field and advise his fast bowlers, particularly Harold Larwood, to take a leg stump line and get the ball to rise at the batsman's body (often painfully and sometimes dangerously) during the 1932/33 test matches in Australia. Readers might be surprised to learn that there were many enthusiastic women already playing cricket, including their own test matches, around that time, and Stell's theme largely concerns the way their love of cricket, genuine talent, and friendly disposition helped assuage the bodyline bowling bitterness between England and Australia, during and following Jardine's 1932/33 Ashes tour.