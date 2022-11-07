A young family became the new owners of an updated Tocumwal home in Ainslie at the weekend, securing the home for $1,755,000 at auction.
The four-bedroom cottage at 14 Angas Street was one of 114 Canberra homes taken to auction for the week to Sunday.
CoreLogic has reported a preliminary auction clearance rate of 60.9 per cent.
Selling agent Stephen Bunday of LJ Hooker Dickson said it was an emotional day for the seller, who had inherited the Ainslie home from her late parents.
The extended and renovated cottage is one of Canberra's original Tocumwal houses located in Ainslie and O'Connor.
About 200 of the homes were relocated from an RAAF base in Tocumwal, NSW in the 1940s to ease the ACT's housing shortage at the time.
Today the home sits on a 1168-square-metre block and features four bedrooms plus a loft and a self-contained studio.
Timber windows, polished cypress pine floors, high ceilings and a bright yellow front door are among its striking characteristics.
Here, Mr Bunday details how the auction played out on Saturday.
We actually had really good numbers through it. So the first week, we had 25 groups [inspect the home]. We had about 11 or 12 groups in the first midweek [inspection] and things sort of tailed off from there.
Only two registered bidders, they both liked it because it's a beautiful home, Tocumwals have a lot of character.
It was a good, strong opening bid, I think about $1.65 million. Then they parried against each other for a fair while but then it stopped at $1,725,000.
I had a chat to the highest bidder and they came up to $1,750,000, then the property was put on the market. The other bidder came back in at $1,751,000 and then the other bidder at $1,755,000 and that was it.
They were both Canberra locals and the really young couple who bought it had a three-week-old baby.
I was hoping for more, I'm always hoping for more. But yeah, I think it was about right.
Well, I'm always positive. I think it's gonna go really, really well. But at the moment, it's tricky. The buyers have been very careful with their money, obviously.
I've watched [the market] for nearly 27 years and it goes up and down. [The market is] okay, it's normal.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
