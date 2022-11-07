The Canberra Times
14 Angas Street, Ainslie sells for $1,755,000 in Canberra's Saturday auctions

Brittney Levinson
Brittney Levinson
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
14 Angas Street, Ainslie sold for $1,755,000 at auction. Picture supplied

A young family became the new owners of an updated Tocumwal home in Ainslie at the weekend, securing the home for $1,755,000 at auction.

