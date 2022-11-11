Has something ever happened to you that you can't explain? A voice, a premonition, the sight of someone who has died?
It's a question Heather Rose likes to ask strangers. Indeed, she's been doing it for most of her life. And she's still constantly surprised at how often the answer is yes.
"I mean, maybe one or two have said, 'Oh, no, nothing like that's ever happened to me'," she says.
"However, I'm sure if we sat there long enough they'd come to something. I think we don't talk about it in case people think we are somehow unhinged. And yet these experiences happen to people all the time."
Still, she's more than a little nervous about responses to her new memoir, which, along with tragedy, adventure, travel, joy, pain, compulsion and heartbreak, also encompasses ghosts, disembodied voices, mystical awakenings, prophetic dreams, even a seance - all things that make up the very large proportion of life that can and will never be explained.
And if such a competition existed, the title of sad memoir could well go in the running for Most Intriguing Title of the Year.
Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here is, Rose says, enticing way to reframe a narrative - a way of taking control and relinquishing it all at once.
"It's literally an invitation to say, hey, what if nothing bad did happen here, then what would you make of this day? What would you prioritise and focus on?" she says.
Because, she says, bad things do happen. Growing up in Tasmania, Rose had a happy childhood and a close family network. Then, unimaginable tragedy struck - her grandfather and 15-year-old brother Byron drowned on a river fishing trip - and the family fractured. Grief took hold and never really let go; her parents split up, her mother remarried. She herself was only a child of 11, but her whole life would be shadowed and coloured by the deaths.
But the reader needs to get a good three-quarters of the way in to get a sense of what it's referring to. In fact, the title only makes sense if you understand everything that has happened in Rose's life - at least, those things that can be explained via a simple, chronological narrative.
Rose, author of three children's books and five novels - including Bruny and the Stella Prize-winning The Museum of Modern Love - was always going to write a memoir. But she never planned on actually publishing it.
"Even when I began writing, and I wasn't going to make it public, I was literally going to write these things down for my children," she says.
"But then I got so much encouragement to bring it out as a book, after I had some early readers, so it gave me a bit more confidence in that.
"But I didn't want to out myself as a spiritual person - it was the last word I wanted to apply to myself. It seemed to come with some kind of responsibility, and I don't want to be responsible for how other people live their lives."
But she does want to emphasise how little of the world we can ever hope to understand.
After leaving home, the young Heather Rose, Tasmanian native, refugee from a family crippled by grief, craves adventure. She travels through Asia, experiments with drugs, spends some time in a Thai monastery, develops a serious illness in Hong Kong, one that will stay with her in the two years she spends in Europe, working her way through countless jobs. One of these includes as a companion to a British colonel who invites her to spend Christmas Day with the Royal family. She meets the Queen and forgets how to curtsy, shaking hands instead. These years in Europe take up barely a page in this memoir, but this, somehow, makes sense, as so many of her subsequent experiences have a far greater grasp on her life as a whole.
Such is life: one person's royal encounter is another's barely registered pit stop on the highway of life. Rose becomes a mother - her first child appears to her, clear as day, as an adult, the day she realises she is pregnant unexpectedly - and crawls into a sweat lodge to try and recapture some of the profound sensations she had experienced in the monastery. And then she dreams of wolves with red-gold eyes chasing her.
By this time, she is a young mother with a successful career in advertising, but a spiritual friend informs her that these dreams are calling her. She needs to participate in a Native American sun dance - in America. This she does, four times in as many years. It's a ceremony that involves sweating, fasting, hallucinating, and even the ritual cutting of the skin. Later, she heads to the Australian Central Desert for another sacred ceremony, one that will have an even more profound and lasting effect that is impossible to explain - beyond conveying on the page as straightforwardly as possible.
It involves a double rainbow circling the sun on a blazing day, and a vision of a figure emerging from the "vivid orb"" and coming towards her.
"When it reaches me, a blast of electricity fells me. I drop into nothingness," she writes. After this, she loses all sense of self, and takes months to recover. Even remembering words is hard.
Much later - after a wedding, and two more children, a seven-day hike with her teenage son - a kind of rite of passage for both of them - becomes a journey of discovery, far more profound than, say, walking into a room and spotting Princess Diana in the corner.
"What's critical to the story, what I think I ended up focusing on is the thing the experiences that enriched me, enlivened me, or fundamentally shaped me as a person that I've become," she says.
"Because I felt for my readers, if they've read my novels, that's the least I could do, was be as honest as I could with the things that have really been at the heart of my life."
But it's not until towards the end of the narrative that she relates the most profound insight of all - that there's a way of reframing one's reality. She decides to visit the place on Saltwater River where her brother and grandfather died so many years ago. It's here that the words swim into her mind - "Nothing bad ever happens here."
"I think for me, it's almost a question maybe, maybe, or an observation, maybe, maybe nothing bad ever happens here," she says now.
"And that seems impossible in the face of everything that we know is going on in the world right now...I think maybe surrendering to what is so is an opportunity for freedom."
Not long after this revelation, even closer to the book's finale, she reveals that she has been living with chronic pain for most of her adult life, since becoming ill in Asia all those years ago. It's been diagnosed as ankylosing spondylitis, an arthritis that inflames muscles and joints, and can immobilise her for days, weeks and months at a time.
She's left it until the end because, she says, she's aware of how easy it is to get caught up in stories of pain and its management. But it certainly adds to her sense of wonder at the world - those moments when the pain isn't there.
"It's a wonderful way to go through life...If I can get up and walk, I'm lit up for the day."
