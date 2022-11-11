The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Heather Rose's memoir Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here is a manifesto for letting in the light

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
November 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Heather Rose has written about her life's big adventures. Picture: Supplied
  • Nothing Bad Ever Happens Here, by Heather Rose. Allen & Unwin, $32.99.

Has something ever happened to you that you can't explain? A voice, a premonition, the sight of someone who has died?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.