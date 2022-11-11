After leaving home, the young Heather Rose, Tasmanian native, refugee from a family crippled by grief, craves adventure. She travels through Asia, experiments with drugs, spends some time in a Thai monastery, develops a serious illness in Hong Kong, one that will stay with her in the two years she spends in Europe, working her way through countless jobs. One of these includes as a companion to a British colonel who invites her to spend Christmas Day with the Royal family. She meets the Queen and forgets how to curtsy, shaking hands instead. These years in Europe take up barely a page in this memoir, but this, somehow, makes sense, as so many of her subsequent experiences have a far greater grasp on her life as a whole.