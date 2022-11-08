This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It's the worst kind of nightmare. The monster is in the house and there's nothing you can do about it. It's getting louder ... and closer. You can almost feel its hot breath.
Except it wasn't a nightmare. The monster was in the house. The same menacing monotone, the black gloves, the ugly red cap, the reptilian face with the puckered mouth.
It was Donald Trump - a horror movie right there on my TV - telling a rally in Pennsylvania he was likely to run for president again in 2024.
The sight of it raised a scream, which saw the border collie leap out of his armchair, bark maniacally and set off all the neighbourhood dogs.
Tell me this is not real, I said to no one in particular. He can't. Surely, he can't.
US politics being what it is, though, he probably can and will.
Hopes we'd seen the end of Trump were raised after the FBI raid on his Mar A Lago home in August. The raid turned up a trove of classified documents that should not have been in his possession. It looked as if he'd broken the law - specifically Section 2071 of Title 18 of the United States Code. Anyone convicted under that law shall "be disqualified from holding" federal office, Section 2071 says.
But legal experts doubt if it did come to court it would survive an appeal. And then there's the US constitution, which says candidates must be at least 35 years old, a natural born citizen and a resident of the US for at least 14 years. There is no prohibition on someone with a criminal record running for the top job. Just ask George W. Bush, who had a drink-driving conviction and yet served two terms.
In the US, the constitution trumps (I know, I'm sorry) federal and state law.
Trump's natural habitat is the courtroom. State jurisdictions have been after him for years but his knack of dragging out proceedings and tying them up in legal knots has earned him the nickname Teflon Don. Nothing sticks.
So the man who still denies he lost the 2020 election, who incited the mob to storm the Capitol, who cosied up to Vladimir Putin, and who lied more than he showered (The Washington Post estimated 21 times a day throughout his presidency) is serious about a comeback.
But that's not the most terrifying thing happening in US politics right now.
Nor is the fact that more than half of the Republicans running in this week's midterm elections are election deniers, who have swallowed Trump's biggest lie and publicly questioned the validity of the 2020 poll.
It's the crowds who still turn up to cheer Trump and soak in his firehose of falsehood, participants in the world's most dangerous reality TV show. They yell, they jeer, they worship. They bay for blood. From afar, it's utterly mystifying. The prospect of a Trump comeback is about as appealing as a freeway pile-up.
Trouble is, the Trump horror show is real and it looks like it's coming back to a screen near you.
The nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Will Trump have another run for White House? Does that fill you with dread? Could such a comeback after all the scandal ever happen here in Australia? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Medibank won't pay any ransom to the hacker that stole all its customer data, after revealing almost 500,000 health claims have been accessed. Australia's largest health insurer says the names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of its 9.7 million former and current customers have been accessed, along with the Medicare and passport numbers of some customers. But Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said the hacker probably wouldn't give the data back even if they paid a ransom fee and paying up could instead give other criminals an incentive to do the same thing.
- Australians are likely to lose $4 billion to scammers this year, almost double the money lost last year, the federal government warns. Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones said Labor will give the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission $10 million to set up a new National Anti-Scam Centre. It has also doubled funding for identity recovery services and has legislation before Parliament to tighten up privacy laws and increase penalties for data breaches.
- Australia is being urged not to avert its eyes from the looming disaster of hundreds of thousands of African children starving to death, by taking action at major global forums. A group of the nation's aid and development organisations is calling on the Albanese government to be a world leader in advocating for greater humanitarian support to Somalia at COP27 and the G20. They say a $150 million famine protection package should pledge emergency relief for the worst-affected hunger hotspots, including Somalia.
THEY SAID IT: "Con men look for human frailty to exploit. This is most often greed. Trump found a different vice: anger. The emotional are always the most susceptible to manipulation." - Pamela Meyer
YOU SAID IT: The deluge of online gambling ads, whether they should be banned like tobacco commercials.
Judi says: "Online betting ads are increasing but there also seem to be more and more companies. These insidious ads are flooding our TV screens during the news. If a family wants to teach their children to get involved with the news they are also being taught that it is fun and easy to bet. I think betting ads should be banned from all media the same as smoking."
Cindy has seen up close the damage gambling can do and wants the online betting ads banned. "My 25-year-old son was/is a gambling addict who has lost close to $100,000 over the last four years. Still living at home throughout we thought he was saving for a home deposit. We were absolutely devastated when we uncovered his addiction but also stood beside him to support him through to the other side. He had every imaginable payday loan, line of credit and credit card and it wasn't until I saw a declined credit letter that we sat him down and started the journey. I can highly recommend anyone in trouble with gambling whether themselves or family to contact Gamble Aware for support. They have various options to contact whether online or over the phone."
Julian agrees. "There are two sets of ads that have me reaching for the controls - gambling promotion and lawyers touting. The networks perhaps need to be told that some of us don't just go for the mute button - I mostly switch stations (on radio) or head for streaming (on free-to-air). Either way they lose a customer. The 'shouty blokiness' is itself a turnoff, another symptom of the rise and rise of the tradies cult. Somewhere in the 2000s, political parties identified tradies as a wooable demographic and we've suffered ever since."
Charles is irritated by a number of commercials: "Your piece on gambling advertising resonated strongly with me as a former punter (I gave it up some 40 years ago, when I got married). It's a mug's game. The most nauseating advert currently on TV is the one promoting My Mum Your Dad, which has us scrambling for the remote to change the channel (the mute button is harder to find than any of the random channel numbers). Another tedious ad is the Wizard Loans clown springing out of a kitchen cupboard, or packing box, exclaiming it is 'Wizard! It's not as expensive as you might think!'. Truth in advertising should make Wizard detail the percentages applied to the repayments."
Robert says: "My mute button did die a couple years ago. The TV was only seven years old. A set top box (Fetch) remote has been my saviour. An added help is playing solitaire. I don't even have to look at the gambling ads."
"Thank you," says Chris. "I thought I was the only one who hit the mute button every time one of those ads appeared! I fear for the future of our society (and our children) if the morons featured on the ads are typical of Australian punters. What an image of Australians to present to the world - I wonder what a comedian like Dave Allen would have made of it."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.