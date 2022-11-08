Cindy has seen up close the damage gambling can do and wants the online betting ads banned. "My 25-year-old son was/is a gambling addict who has lost close to $100,000 over the last four years. Still living at home throughout we thought he was saving for a home deposit. We were absolutely devastated when we uncovered his addiction but also stood beside him to support him through to the other side. He had every imaginable payday loan, line of credit and credit card and it wasn't until I saw a declined credit letter that we sat him down and started the journey. I can highly recommend anyone in trouble with gambling whether themselves or family to contact Gamble Aware for support. They have various options to contact whether online or over the phone."