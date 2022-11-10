The Canberra Times
Capital Life November 12 2022: Sense & Sensibility and The Torrents are on stage

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 10 2022 - 4:30pm
Fraser Fair: Margaret's Garden, Braidwood, NSW. Picture supplied

From landscape to studio

At Studio Altenburg, Braidwood, on Friday, November 18, at 6pm, arts patron Karina Harris will open this exhibition of works - mostly watercolours - created by Fraser Fair (whose work Margaret's Garden is pictured) from 2019 to 2022. Fair says, "The pictures have an uneasy harmony. Transferring from landscape to studio work, sharp details melt into a luminous mood, shadows ground the images and guide the eye. There is reference to American Luminism of the 1820s and film noir. The overall effect catches the eye. Memory and the observed blend into one." The exhibition continues until December 5, 2022. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.





