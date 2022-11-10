At Studio Altenburg, Braidwood, on Friday, November 18, at 6pm, arts patron Karina Harris will open this exhibition of works - mostly watercolours - created by Fraser Fair (whose work Margaret's Garden is pictured) from 2019 to 2022. Fair says, "The pictures have an uneasy harmony. Transferring from landscape to studio work, sharp details melt into a luminous mood, shadows ground the images and guide the eye. There is reference to American Luminism of the 1820s and film noir. The overall effect catches the eye. Memory and the observed blend into one." The exhibition continues until December 5, 2022. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
Among the attractions this year are pottery artist Emma Fleetwood, studio classes including Making Paper Flowers, Resin Jewellery and Spoon Carving, Canberra Craft & Quilt Fair and the Australian Quilt Show. It is on at Exhibition Park In Canberra, Mitchell., from November 17 to 19 from 10am to 4.30pm daily. See: craftevents.com.au.
M16 Artspace has three new exhibitions, all running until November 27. In Gallery 1, The uncertain shape of time brings together works by seven Canberra-based artists who explore the experience of time across print media, textiles, painting and sculpture. Murray Kirkland's Dust in Gallery 2 explores the ancient landscapes of the outback and central Australia that produce an overwhelming sense of space and time. And in Gallery 3, Katharine Campbell's Intersecting Nature investigates the importance of nature reserves. Commonly thought of as untouched places, nature reserves are significantly affected by human hands. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Canberra Repertory Society is finishing its 2022 season with Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. The play, with elements of drama and romantic comedy, follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of Elinor and Marianne Dashwood shortly after their father's sudden death. The production was first announced as part of REP's 2021 season, to be directed by Liz Bradley. COVID lockdowns meant the Canberra REP Theatre went dark, and the production was moved to the November 2022 slot. Bradley died in June 2022, but not before handing her vision over to Cate Clelland, who had already designed the set, to direct. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) from Friday, November 18 to Saturday ,December 3, 2022. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Oriel Gray's play was co-winner of the same drama as Summer of the Seventeenth Doll but it isn't performed very often. This screwball comedy, about a woman journalist who arrives at a newspaper when the town it serves is in transition, has tickets for previews from November 16 to 19 and, after opening, for shows from November 24 to December 3. It's on at the Mill Theatre at Dairy Road, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick at various times. See: milltheatreatdairyroad.com.
The Street Theatre presents the podcast Trashfuture Live in Canberra. It will provide an alternative to tech optimism: tech pessimism. It's a frank look at start-up insanity, all the grasping moronic politicians, serenely evil tech zillionaires, and our garbled nonsense culture. It's on Tuesday, November 15 at 7.30pm. Suitable for ages 16+. On Friday, November 18 at 8pm, Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book is an authentic music and story catalogue from Irish-born and raised frontman, Gallie. See: thestreet.org.au.
At the National Portrait Gallery on Sunday, November 13 from 1 to 3pm, draw while listening to Smith & Jones - keyboard player and vocalist Abby Smith and guitarist and vocalist Sophie Jones. They will be playing a mix of original country and folk music. Free, bookings not required, limited capacity. All materials are provided and the event is for people of all ages and abilities. See: portrait.gov.au.
The closing night of the 2022 edition of the documentary series features Yoyogi Haiku, an immersive, original visit to Yoyogi Central Park in Tokyo, Japan. It screens on Sunday, November 20 at Dendy Canberra at 3pm followed by a closing night reception. There will be a second screening on November 25 at 6.30pm. STF Series will be taking a year off in 2023. See: strongerdocs.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.