Canberra Repertory Society is finishing its 2022 season with Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. The play, with elements of drama and romantic comedy, follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of Elinor and Marianne Dashwood shortly after their father's sudden death. The production was first announced as part of REP's 2021 season, to be directed by Liz Bradley. COVID lockdowns meant the Canberra REP Theatre went dark, and the production was moved to the November 2022 slot. Bradley died in June 2022, but not before handing her vision over to Cate Clelland, who had already designed the set, to direct. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) from Friday, November 18 to Saturday ,December 3, 2022. See: canberrarep.org.au.