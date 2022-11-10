1 Australians & Hollywood: The exhibition at the National Film and Sound Archive has reopened with some colourful additions. Among them are the Louisiana Hayride (1954) suit, the Priscilla "divorce" coat and the Green Frog Pond "Nudie" from the movie Elvis, designed by Catherine Martin. They are supported by accessories, props, images and AV content from the film. The archive's inaugural screening of Elvis will be on in Arc Cinema on November 18 at 6pm with more to follow. Other films featured in the exhibition, such as The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Moulin Rouge! have had changes to their displays with some new items now being featured including a costume worn by Hugo Weaving in Priscilla. See: nfsa.gov.au.