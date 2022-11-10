1 Australians & Hollywood: The exhibition at the National Film and Sound Archive has reopened with some colourful additions. Among them are the Louisiana Hayride (1954) suit, the Priscilla "divorce" coat and the Green Frog Pond "Nudie" from the movie Elvis, designed by Catherine Martin. They are supported by accessories, props, images and AV content from the film. The archive's inaugural screening of Elvis will be on in Arc Cinema on November 18 at 6pm with more to follow. Other films featured in the exhibition, such as The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Moulin Rouge! have had changes to their displays with some new items now being featured including a costume worn by Hugo Weaving in Priscilla. See: nfsa.gov.au.
2 Chalkface: Angela Betzien's black comedy stars Catherine McClements as a jaded primary school teacher who is confronted by idealistic, bright-eyed newcomer Anna (Stephanie Somerville). who's convinced she is going to change the world. It's all set in a teachers' staff room. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Saturday at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
3 The Celebration of Swing: Featuring John Morrison's Swing City - 15 musicians and singers - as well as showcased singers Gregg Arthur and Jackie Cooper and some top instrumental jazz soloists, this concert's repertoire highlights big band hits of the 1940s, with music by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman and other greats. The Canberra Theatre, Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
4 The Return of Mikelangelo: Since becoming a father in 2019, Canberra native Mikel Simic has put his Mikelangelo alter ego on the back burner. In his downtime, he has been getting to know the rivers, creeks and bush around Braidwood, and writing and recording songs inspired by the landscape of his adopted home. Now he has donned the suit again and is back with a new single, Time Passes By, and a live show with the National Capital Allstars and some Canberra musicians including Mandy Newman and Jerikye Williams. Transit Bar, Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm. See: trybooking.com.
5 Badass Women of Canberra Walking Tour: She Shapes History's event on Saturday, November 12 from 10am to 1pm, will tell you about the REAL history of Canberra. Learn about Australia's hidden women's history as you walk among cultural institutions and monuments including the National Archives, the National Library and the National Gallery. King George V Memorial, 18 King George Terrace, Parkes. See: eventbrite.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.