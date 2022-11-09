The Canberra Times
Canberra Southern Cross Club reveals proposal to build residential development in Woden on former pitch and putt course

Miriam Webber
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 11:45am
A concept site plan prepared by Stewart Architecture to show the potential for development. Picture supplied

Canberra Southern Cross Club has revealed long-term ambitions to build up to 800 dwellings on a block of land in the north of Woden Town Centre, formerly the site of a pitch and putt course.

