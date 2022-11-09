Canberra Southern Cross Club has revealed long-term ambitions to build up to 800 dwellings on a block of land in the north of Woden Town Centre, formerly the site of a pitch and putt course.
Part of the block houses the club's health and wellness centre, but the remaining 28,312-square-metres at 50 Launceston Street could be developed into a mixture of units and accommodation designed for retirement living in the future.
About 2500-square-metres of commercial gross floor area could also be reserved for facilities such as a small supermarket or chemist.
A concept plan designed to demonstrate potential for development on the block suggests a density of approximately 284 dwellings per hectare.
The club has taken the first step in a long process towards development, proposing a territory plan variation to rezone the block to CZ2, a commercial business zone, from CZ6, a leisure and accommodation zone.
If successful, the club would then need to apply to subdivide the site, vary the crown leases and submit a design and siting application to pave the way for an eventual development application.
A planning report prepared by Canberra Town Planners states that reinstating the pitch and putt course is not viable on the block, and there is a lack of demand for this usage.
A residential zone is not appropriate for the town centre, the planning report states, but a change to CZ2 would provide for a wide range of commercial and residential uses on the block.
It also excludes any minimum requirements for parking and would encourage "active access to services and transport", with an adjacent light rail stop expected in the future extension.
The territory government also plans develop the town centre as an educational and commercial hub.
The planning report states a future development at this site would accommodate future population growth, and help the club to diversify their revenue streams "so they can continue to provide ongoing financial support to the community and reduce their reliance on gaming machine income".
The club generated $20.1 million in gaming revenue across three Canberra venues in the 2021-2022 financial year, or 42 per cent of its revenue.
The club contributed $722,945 of funds to community programs and charities, and $300,650 worth of goods and services during that year.
The ACT government is encouraging clubs to decrease their reliance on gaming machine revenue, awarding annual grants for upgrades and diversification projects.
The fund is financed by clubs, which are required to contribute $20 per month for their first 99 poker machine licences.
The government has also proposed replacing $10 bet limits with $5 bet limits, and introducing $100 load up limits, on poker machines.
The public can submit written comments about the draft variation to rezone the site until November 25. More information is available here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
