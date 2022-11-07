The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing seek help identifying man following incident at Bleachers Sports Bar

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
November 7 2022 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Policing are seeking the public's help in identifying this man. Picture supplied

ACT Policing are seeking the public's help to identify a man after an incident at Bleachers Sports Bar in Canberra City earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.