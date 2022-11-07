ACT Policing are seeking the public's help to identify a man after an incident at Bleachers Sports Bar in Canberra City earlier this year.
Police have released the above image in connection with an alleged assault that occurred about 12:30am on September 11.
The victim was socialising with a group of people who all witnessed the incident.
ACT Policing are now seeking to identify the man from the CCTV images, or anyone who witnessed the alleged assault.
Anyone who has not yet spoken to police has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
