Times Past: November 8, 1994

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1994 a story that has unfortunately become too familiar for Australians in 2022, the brutal side of Mother Nature's fury.
The eastern side of Australia experienced fires in Brisbane and parts of NSW, Victoria had multimillion-dollar damage from storms that lashed the state. Meanwhile, Canberra was caught in the middle with wind gusts over the weekend recorded up to 115km/h.
Among the hardest hit areas included the National Botanic Gardens, where about 80 native trees and shrubs were destroyed. Some of the trees were up to 250 years old. Luckily, no injuries nor major damage was reported.
Elsewhere in the country, there was more of a struggle. Queensland was one of the hardest hit with hot, windy conditions fanning many bushfires which destroyed at least 12 homes along the coastline.
The storms which lashed Victoria were the worst in a decade, leaving more than 500,000 homes were left without power. Winds blowing at 150 km/h uprooted trees, knocked down power lines, tore off rooftops.
There was also unseasonal 15-centimetre dump of snow in alpine regions. Three families were evacuated from Portland due to high seas, while the Yarra River was threatening to break its banks.
In NSW, fires and dust storms (which also passed through Canberra) reduced visibility in some areas down to one kilometre in regional areas.
At the time, the damage assessment was around $5 million.
