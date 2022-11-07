The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 8, 1994

The front page of The Canberra Times on November 8, 1994.

The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1994 a story that has unfortunately become too familiar for Australians in 2022, the brutal side of Mother Nature's fury.

