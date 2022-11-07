Waiting and hoping a political promise is kept

The clock is ticking on the solemn promise made on territory rights by the Labor government.
Leader of the Government in the Senate Penny Wong has pledged that the territory rights bill will be put to the final vote in the Senate before Parliament rises on December 1.
For a new government with a large and ambitious legislative agenda, that timing was always going to be difficult.
Outside the ACT, it's an issue which carries little importance, but it is for our territory, which has looked on at voluntary assisted dying laws being passed across all the states. If passed, this bill would go a long way to placing the ACT on equal terms with other jurisdictions and finally put to bed the "second-class citizens" tag.
The ACT and NT are outliers as the states legalised voluntary assisted dying, with NSW the last to do so in May this year.
The Restoring Territory Rights Bill 2022 seeks to repeal the current ban on the territories' right to debate and make laws in regard to significant issues such as voluntary assisted dying.
The previous conservative Coalition government repeatedly put this issue on the backburner.
The ACT was fobbed off from pillar to post for years by former ACT senator Zed Seselja, who claimed the ACT's Labor-Greens controlled Assembly would likely pass the "most extreme" voluntary euthanasia laws in the country if granted the power to legislate on the issue.
The former senator regarded himself as a conservative bulwark against an ACT Assembly holding what he described as "unchecked power".
In July last year in an opinion piece in The Canberra Times, he railed against the Legislative Assembly's right to rule on major issues affecting people who lived here.
"Checks and balances exist in a democracy in part to avoid a tyranny of the majority. So what are the constraints on 13 members of the Assembly legislating as they like? Very few, it turns out," he wrote.
"How much do I trust 13 members of the ACT's Labor-Greens government to legislate without constraint on assisted suicide? Not at all."
But the voice of the people was heard very loudly in the May election with independent David Pocock winning the Seselja seat and pledging to support the bill, which in August passed the House of Representatives.
Independent senator Jacquie Lambie has also pledged her support, in theory providing the two critical Senate votes - with Labor and the Greens on board - to get the bill over the line.
However, it should be well remembered that back in 2018, in a previous Senate vote on territory rights, several Labor senators voted no.
Much water has passed under the bridge since then. Some who previously opposed for reasons that such power was perceived as too risky for the territories, with less rigorous parliamentary processes and lower standard of governance than the states, are now either no longer in Parliament, or have shifted their position.
So the big question now is one of timing. Losing momentum on this issue would stall it for months. Senator Pocock still fears support for the bill could slip away if a vote was delayed until next year.
And there is still no certainty it won't be.
Opposing voices may yet filibuster and stall. Meanwhile, the citizens of the two territories can only watch and wait, hoping good sense and the representation of our wishes, that so many thousands voted for, prevails.
