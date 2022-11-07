The Canberra Times
Waiting and hoping a political promise is kept

By The Canberra Times
November 8 2022 - 5:30am
Will ACT senators David Pocock and Katy Gallagher be able to push the territory rights bill through the Senate? Picture by Karleen Minney

The clock is ticking on the solemn promise made on territory rights by the Labor government.

