Almost 750 people have signed a petition since it was launched on Friday to keep the Canberra Environment Centre on the Australian National University campus.
The centre is facing eviction from the Acton site as its lease expired in September and permission to remain has not been extended beyond December 31.
ANU's Commercial Services team has advised the centre the lease will not be renewed next year.
The centre, home to bike repair and second-hand shop the ReCyclery, a repair cafe and community garden, has been operating in the ACT for 30 years. It has been run from its current location at the ANU since 2007.
Executive Director Holly Trueman said 50 per cent of the centre's volunteers came from the ANU, as do many of the people making use of its services.
She said students took part in bike repairs, as well as making up a significant number of bike purchases.
A project called Thrive, which involves learning how to grow and cook vegetables, also sees crowds of ANU students in the centre's gardens every Wednesday.
Dr Trueman said the wide demographic of users making use of its accessibility include people with disabilities and mobility issues.
She said people use the centre as a type of Men's Shed, which has both practical and social benefits.
"We have a lot of international students coming too. So people who don't have another home at the ANU coming to the centre and feeling really well supported, like they're part of a community," Dr Trueman said.
The Canberra Environment Centre was one of several community centres, which include the Food Co-op Shop and Cafe and the Conservation Council ACT, which were guaranteed occupancy at the campus after the university purchased the land from the ACT government in 2004.
The deed guaranteeing their ongoing leases expired in 2014.
Environment centre management have appealed to Vice Chancellor Brian Schmidt to step in and allow the community centre to remain at the ANU.
An ANU spokesperson said the centre had been accommodated on the ANU campus, rent free, for the last 18 years.
"This was never an arrangement that was meant to continue in perpetuity," they said.
"In addition, the university has a requirement under the National Capital Authority that non-permanent or transportable buildings, such as the one currently occupied by the centre, need to be removed from the ANU campus in the near future."
The building occupied by the Canberra Environment Group is slated for removal by March 31 next year.
READ ALSO:
The spokesperson said the ANU has been working closely with the centre for the last 18 months to find them a viable alternative.
"This includes extending their lease on the current building on multiple occasions. The most recent extension has been until December 2022," they said.
"The university is also exploring an appropriate, alternative commercial space on our campus for the centre.
"This will be offered to the centre at rates significantly below current market value if they choose to take it."
Dr Trueman said the centre was currently in talks with the University of Canberra about a potential move if required.
"For us to move, we would have to create a whole new community," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.