Liberal MP Alan Tudge has criticised Kooyong MP Monique Ryan's election fundraising campaign as "the least transparent" in Australia's history.
Ms Ryan, who defeated former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, raised $1.84 million from 3762 donors and spent $2.12 million.
"The people of Kooyong knew that going up against one of the most powerful incumbent politicians in the country to put a community independent in parliament would be tough," she wrote on Twitter.
Mr Tudge slammed her funding as "probably the most concentrated and least transparent funding of any campaign in Australia's history".
The latest Australian Electoral Commission figures, released today, showed six teal independent candidates raised $10.2 million to help them campaign.
Australia's largest health insurer says it won't pay a cent to the hacker that stole its data, after almost 500,000 health claims were accessed.
"Based on the extensive advice we have received from cybercrime experts we believe there is only a limited chance paying a ransom would ensure the return of our customers' data and prevent it from being published," Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said.
"In fact, paying could have the opposite effect and encourage the criminal to directly extort our customers, and there is a strong chance that paying puts more people in harm's way by making Australia a bigger target."
Towns in central western NSW are meanwhile preparing for floods and evacuation orders as the Lachlan River peaked about midday on Saturday at 10.67 metres.
In Forbes, hundreds of flood-hit homes will be assessed for damage as other areas prepare for rising water.
And a blood moon will be visible in the skies tomorrow evening.
The lunar eclipse was once thought to foreshadow the wrath of God, evil spirits or malevolence, but now brings people out to marvel at a spectacular scientific event.
The eclipse will last around five hours and the moon will turn reddish in colour.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.