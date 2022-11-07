Elvis is in the building, ladies and gentlemen.
The National Film and Sound Archive is relaunching its Australians and Hollywood exhibition on Tuesday, with numerous new additions, most notably from the 2022 Baz Luhrmann biopic, Elvis.
This includes four costumes designed by Oscar-winning Australian designer Catherine Martin, which were worn by Austin Butler as Elvis, Olivia De Jonge as Priscilla Presley and David Wenham as Hank Snow.
They are supported by accessories, props, images and AV content from the film based on Elvis Presley's life.
"[Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin] are an incredibly dynamic creative force," National Film and Sound Archive chief curator Gayle Lake said.
"It's their collaboration which is pretty amazing. Baz has the ideas and works through them, and Catherine gives sight to the production design, to the costume design and how that was all going to fit together, to work with the script to create what is in Baz's head."
The pieces in the exhibition are a selection that the archive has acquired from Elvis. It is rare that the national institution rarely pieces so soon after the film has been released. However, over the years, they have built a strong relationship with the filmmakers.
The acquisition process that started before Elvis had been released, with curators invited up to a warehouse on the Gold Coast to explore items to see what they could acquire for the collection.
"I'm so happy that these costumes can live on at the NFSA and contribute to Australia's audiovisual heritage," Catherine Martin said.
"It's wonderful to think that work made in Australia can stay in Australia and become a reference point for future filmmakers and designers."
Having a small selection on display - there are up to 200 items total acquired, including 90 costumes - allows an up-close look at the film's detail.
This includes one of the outfits made for David Wenham's Hank Snow character. The county music artist was known for wearing Nudie Cohn suits, and Catherine Martin's recreation is not only as elaborate as the original but includes hidden details that were never intended to be seen on screen.
"Catherine Martin and the team worked really hard on that piece. And it's actually one of the pieces that I feel is more of her interpretation of the Nudie Cohn suits that Hank Snow did wear back in the day," National Film and Sound Archive curator Tara Marynowsky said.
"The frog motif was really interesting and the fact that it has embellishments all over the back and then inside onto the shirt as well, which is interesting, because the audience does not see that detail.
"But the actor feels empowered by that extra level. That's what's incredible about her work. It's not about just creating something that's going to look good on the screen. It's about, making the most of the situation for the actor."
Other films featured in the exhibition, such as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Moulin Rouge! have also had changes to their displays to rest assets in accordance with the archive's conservation practices.
The green sequined dress worn by Hugo Weaving as Anthony "Tick' Belrose in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is now featured, as are key props from Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog.
The exhibition's refresh will also include monthly screenings of Elvis, starting from November 18. There will also be a special themed public event for Elvis's birthday on January 8.
Tickets for the exhibition and the corresponding events are available from nfsa.gov.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
