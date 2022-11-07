A man was caught driving at more than 280km/h on the Hume Highway on Monday morning, police say.
NSW police said officers from the Hume Traffic and Highway Patrol Command detected a blue Volkswagen Golf allegedly travelling 280km/h in a 110km/h area on the Hume Motorway, Mittagong, about 9.30am.
"Officers directed the vehicle to pull over and spoke with the driver, a 22-year-old man," they said in a statement.
The driver has been told to attend Moss Vale local court next month when he will face charges of driving at a dangerous speed.
"His driving privileges have been withdrawn," police said.
