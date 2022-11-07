The Canberra Times
Police catch man driving on Hume Highway at Mittagong at more than 280km/h

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 2:38pm
A man was caught driving at more than 280km/h on the Hume Highway on Monday morning, police say.

