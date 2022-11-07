Two river crossings in the south of the territory are closed following a thunderstorm on Monday afternoon.
Angle Crossing and Sunshine Crossing had to be shut due to wet weather, with 15.8 millimetres of rain recorded at the Tuggeranong weather station before 5.30pm.
A slow moving storm swept across the capital, leaving more than 2000 homes without power.
Outages affected parts of Curtin, Deakin, Molonglo Valley, Weston Creek and Yarralumla, and some homes in Calwell, Isabella Plains, Theodore, Tuggeranong and Williamsdale.
ACT Emergency Services Agency responded to several call outs, after damaging winds and heavy rain hit some parts of southern and central Canberra.
The Bureau of Meteorology had issued a warning of potential flash flooding in the ACT on Monday, which also included parts of the South Coast, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and South West Slopes.
The Canberra Airport recorded just 9mm of rain during a short, heavy downpour from 3pm to 5pm.
Canberra is headed for a top of 23 degrees on Tuesday, with a slight chance of a shower, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
Emergency services have reminded the community to stay inside during thunderstorm when possible; move cars under cover if it is safe to do so; and avoid flood waters.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
