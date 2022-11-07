The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for Canberra on Monday afternoon, with a heavy downpour and possible thunderstorms expected.
Slow moving storms developed in humid and unstable conditions, with severe thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
This could lead to flash flooding, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned residents of the ACT alongside people in parts of the South Coast, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and South West Slope.
Areas affected include Canberra, Braidwood, Bombala, Tidbinbilla, Bredbo and Nimmitabel.
Just before 3.30pm, 2003 homes were without power following storms.
Outages affected parts of Curtin, Deakin, Molonglo Valley, Weston Creek and Yarralumla, and some homes in Calwell, Isabella Plains, Theodore, Tuggeranong and Williamsdale.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency warned there was potential for damaging winds and heavy rain for parts of southern and central Canberra.
The ESA said areas likely to be affected included Tuggeranong, Woden Valley, Weston Creek, Fyshwick and Canberra City.
The ACT State Emergency Service reminded the community to stay inside if possible; move cars under cover if it is safe to do so; and avoid flood waters.
The next weather warning is due to be issued just before 5pm.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
