Bureau of Meteorology issues severe thunderstorm warning for Canberra

By Miriam Webber
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:39pm, first published 2:42pm
Rain clouds over Gungahlin on Monday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for Canberra on Monday afternoon, with a heavy downpour and possible thunderstorms expected.

