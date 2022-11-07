A Canberra United duo have earned the call-up to the Young Matildas for an international soccer tournament held in the capital from Tuesday.
Between November 8-13, the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra and Seiffert Oval in Queanbeyan will host the Pacific Women's Four Nations Tournament.
Born from a partnership with Australian government and the Department of Foreign Affairs, through PacificAus Sports, the round-robin tournament will feature the top three teams at the last Oceania Football Confederation's Women's Nations Cup.
The Young Matildas will take on the senior national teams of Papua New Guinea (ranked 50th in the world), Fiji (71st), and the Solomon Islands (105th).
"This whole week and experience for the girls, on and off the pitch, is enormous in their development," Australia's under-20 national team coach Leah Blayney said.
Canberra United's Sasha Grove and Meg Roden were named as part of the 23-player Australian squad, but locals and Young Matildas regulars Chloe Lincoln and Sally James were omitted along with other members of the team who competed at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in August.
"There's definitely some fresh faces we're looking forward to working with," Blayney said.
"We're really casting the net far and wide for this next cycle of players."
"We've just spent five months with [Lincoln and James] in our build up, so we want to give them some time to settle back into school and their home environment again," Blayney added.
As part of the week, Blayney revealed that the squad may invite some local club players from Canberra into camp to train alongside the Young Matildas.
The Young Matildas will play three matches to build momentum for the first qualifying round of the AFC under-20 Women's Asian Cup in March.
Papua New Guinea meanwhile will use the tournament as a stepping stone towards their February tilt in the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying playoffs in New Zealand.
Supporters are encouraged to attend the final match day of the Pacific Women's Four Nations Tournament at Seiffert Oval on November 13.
2022 Pacific Women's Four Nations Tournament Schedule
Young Matildas v Solomon Islands - Tuesday, 8 November, 5pm at the Australian Institute of Sport, Canberra.
Young Matildas v Fiji - Friday, 11 November 2022, 5pm at the Australian Institute of Sport, Canberra.
Young Matildas v Papua New Guinea - Sunday, 13 November 2022, 4pm at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.