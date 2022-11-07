It's fair to say it's been a year of unexpected surprises for Kayla Hardy.
First, the 19-year-old won three Australian titles at the National Short Course Swimming Championships, her performances earning Hardy selection in the team for the upcoming World Championships.
Now, Hardy has received another unexpected accolade. The teenager has been named a finalist for the Rising Star Award in the Canberra Sports Awards.
It's an honour that sees her listed alongside emerging cyclist Michael Rogers and basketballer Alex Toohey in the category.
Finalists in other divisions include Nick Kyrgios, Kelsey-Lee Barber, the Canberra Brave and Jaydon Page.
"I didn't think I would be here right now," Hardy said. "Making the World Championships was a big surprise and being a finalist for this award is really exciting.
"It's great to be named alongside great athletes. I wasn't expecting to be here this year, I was hoping in a few years time I would be."
Hardy shocked herself when she swam an 11-second personal best to take out the 400-metre individual medley at August's Australian Championships. She also finished the meet with silver medals in the 100m IM and 200m IM, beaten only by American Beata Nelson in both races.
The performances were enough to secure the teenager a place in her first senior Australian team and quickly triggered a re-calibration of her goals for the year.
"I made a team that went to America," Hardy said. "That was my introduction to international travel. I thought that was my benchmark this year but a couple of weeks later I made the World Championships team.
"Since I've been back training I've been trying hard and have that extra burst of inspiration to do well at the World Championships. I'm hoping to make the final, it would be great to be in the top eight in the world."
The December competition will mark the first time Australia has hosted the World Championships since 2007 and the first short course titles to be held down under.
Hardy's teammates include the likes of Kyle Chalmers, Emma McKeon and Kaylee McKeown.
The teenager recognises she will walk into Australian camp with wide eyes and she's eager to make the most of the opportunity to rub shoulders with Olympic champions.
"It's special to be racing in Melbourne," Hardy said. "It's cool to have my first international competition in Australia. We haven't had a worlds since 2007.
"It will be a full house and all Australian spectators so it will be really cool."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
