Australian designer Collette Dinnigan has purchased a quaint country property in the NSW Southern Highlands with plans to rent it out as short-stay accommodation.
Dinnigan, a Bowral local, paid $2.85 million for the home in September.
The celebrated fashion and interiors designer told The Canberra Times she wasn't in the market to buy when she came across the 4.4-acre piece of real estate in Robertson.
"To be honest, I wasn't really looking for anything," she said.
"It's just a very, very special and unique property ... it was very much an emotional purchase, I guess.
"But it's not very often you find a small parcel of land amongst the rainforest, on the edge of the escarpment with a great vista and very established gardens."
The three-bedroom cottage plus studio sits on a sprawling block of land in Robertson, NSW about 25 kilometres south east from Bowral.
Located down a long driveway and surrounded on three sides by farmland, the property offers views to the Kangaroo Valley escarpment.
The house includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a galley kitchen and a wrap-around verandah.
Separate to the main house is a newly renovated studio, well-suited for guest accommodation or an artist's retreat, the real estate listing states.
The new purchase joins Dinnigan's collection of properties, including a luxury Bowral barn which she and her husband Bradley Cocks rent out on Airbnb.
Dinnigan said she has already begun "pulling everything out" of the Robertson property with plans to re-style it before listing it as short-stay accommodation.
"I think in the short term we'll probably put it on Airbnb and have it as a rental property. So that's what I'm working towards at the moment," she said.
Other features of the property include a fully fenced orchard and vegetable garden and a chicken coop.
Subject to council approval, there is the potential to build an additional home on the site.
Dinnigan's Bowral property has amassed a strong repeat customer base since she began renting it out in 2020.
Known as Black Barn Bowral, the luxury three-bedroom farmhouse was restored and styled by Dinnigan.
"It's almost constantly booked every weekend and often through the week," she said.
"It's so close to town and it's very comfortable and very luxurious, in a way, but it's for people who want to come for the weekend and go out to restaurants.
"I think the Robertson property will be modelled on a similar style, perhaps not as much country - it's a little bit bigger, there's more land."
Alongside the Southern Highlands properties Dinnigan also counts homes in Sydney and Italy in her portfolio.
More real estate purchases aren't on the cards for right now, however, with Dinnigan and Cocks focused on completing the rebuild of their Rosedale beach house, which burnt down in the 2020 bushfires.
"We're looking forward to getting that done and probably being down there for summer. So that's exciting," she said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
