The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Collette Dinnigan buys house in Robertson, NSW Southern Highlands, adding to the fashion designer's property portfolio

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
November 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian designer Collette Dinnigan (inset) has purchased a Roberston property with plans to rent it as holiday accommodation. Picture Getty and supplied

Australian designer Collette Dinnigan has purchased a quaint country property in the NSW Southern Highlands with plans to rent it out as short-stay accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.