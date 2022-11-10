The Canberra Times

Sons of War, by Paul Byrnes extract: How friendship got Frank Hayes and Norm Molony through their darkest days during World War II

By Paul Byrnes
November 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The eve of battle ... Norm "Kid" Molony and a pal enjoy a recreational beverage in December 1941. Picture supplied

Frank Hayes and Norm Molony became best friends at primary school in North Melbourne in the early 1930s. The friendship would carry them through some dark times and places.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.