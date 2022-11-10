Frank Hayes and Norm Molony became best friends at primary school in North Melbourne in the early 1930s. The friendship would carry them through some dark times and places.
The school was St Mary's in Howard Street. Norman Francis Molony was two years younger, the youngest of nine children. The Molonys lived in Kensington, within scent of an abattoir and its cattle yards. Families here were often large and Catholic, and many suffered badly during the Depression. Vincent Molony, Norm's son, says his father grew up straight but tough. "He never got into any trouble with the police, but he had a reputation as a street fighter. He could look after himself."
Lenora Agnes (Leni) Fry lived in a neighbouring street. She and Norm started going out just before the war, when she was 15 and Norm was 16. Frank teamed up with Kathleen Mary Backman, one of 17 children. She was 16, working in a textile factory.
Frank's older brother Teddy was the first to go to war. Their youngest sister Monica remembers going to Station Pier to wave him goodbye, in September 1940. Frank called to his brother from the wharf: "I'll see you over there".
Frank enlisted against his father's wishes. He reversed the order of his first names, becoming Francis John. No-one asked for proof of age, but he added eighteen months, just in case. He was 18 and still under-age.
His parents Robert and Susannah had already buried three of their seven children, and Susannah had lost two brothers in the First World War. They were devastated that Frank wanted to go.
Norm Molony had enlisted eight months earlier. His parents were shocked, given that he was still only 16, but he was very determined. Vincent thinks he was motivated in part by a sense of injustice. Norm did not like thugs and bullies and Hitler was both.
The two friends met up again in the 2/23rd Battalion at Darley Camp. They sailed from Sydney on the Queen Mary. By late August 1941, they were in Libya.
The 2/23rd, known as Albury's Own, had arrived in Tobruk in March, just as Erwin Rommel began his campaign to push the British back to Suez. The battalion endured seven months of this epic siege. With the sea at their backs, 30,000 men, most of them Australian, held Rommel at bay with commitment and ingenuity. They were shelled, strafed and starved. They had little water, too many fleas, too much dysentery. The casualties of this battalion were the highest of all 9th Division units at Tobruk: 78 men dead, 150 wounded.
The British decided to make a stand at El Alamein, a desolate train stop on the coast 110 kilometres west of Alexandria. The two battles here were ferocious and pitiless. Frank and Norm were both captured. Norm took a lump of shrapnel in the shoulder. He was sent to a military hospital at Caserta, near Naples, where he never forgot his cruel treatment by Italian nuns. "They changed his attitudes to the Catholic faith he had been brought up in," Vincent Molony remembers. Norm went to Campo 57, 15 kilometres from Udine in north-east Italy. Frank arrived there in November. The mates were together again.
In April 1943, they were sent to work at Campo 106 in the heart of Italy's rice-growing area, north of the Po River, replacing men drafted for war. Italy had serious food shortages. The farmers shared what they could. Some prisoners got stronger working in the fields, others got weaker. Frank struggled with malaria for three months, with no treatment from his captors. When Italy capitulated in mid-1943, he could barely walk.
The guards took off, leaving the gates open. Frank later wrote an account of this journey for the battalion newsletter:
"When we woke up next morning there was not a guard to be seen. The only one there was an officer in charge. He spoke good English and told us the Germans were coming to take us to Germany. There were about 40 of us and we all shot through. Norm and I left together."
Frank was so weak that Norm carried him on his back. Later they would tease each other about who carried whom, but neither would leave the other behind.
"We headed down south for the Po River but we only travelled about five miles when we met some of the boys on their way back. They said there was no way of crossing the river as it was lousy with Jerries. So we decided that the only thing to do was to head north for the Italian Alps. We travelled for about two weeks I think on foot, mostly sticking to the bush or walking in the stony river to avoid tracker dogs. We slept at night in the farmers' barns. We met a few Partisans on the way, they were a bloodthirsty bunch ...
"While we were travelling we saw plenty of Jerries. We were in civilian clothes. I believe they caught some of our blokes in civvies and shot them."
Italian smugglers showed them the path into Switzerland, via Mt Moro.
"It was a 5000-foot mountain, so Norm and I left about 2am and started to climb. It was hard work, with the effects of malaria and not much food. I think we lived mostly on cheese."
An Italian goat farmer gave them beef stew. "We stayed the night with him and his wife and daughter, then left early the next morning and started to climb Mt Moro again. I reckoned that we should reach the top about sunset. We were about three quarters of the way up when the mist came down real thick. We could not see the ground in front of us or even our hands ... I took about four steps and was about to take another when I looked down, there was a break in the mist and I found myself looking down about 2000 feet into a valley. If I had taken that extra step I wouldn't be writing these notes. Now that was one of the times I came close to death ...
"We made it just as the sun was setting. That was when Norm and I saw the most beautiful sight we were ever likely to see. Next to Mt Moro was Mt Rosa, it was covered with snow, the sunset was full on it, and it was blood red. I will never forget it as long as I live. When we reached the border there was a stone like a headstone with 'I' on one side for Italy and 'S' for Switzerland on the other. You can imagine how we felt when we saw it."
The Swiss gave them cocoa and soup, beer and tea, showers and medical attention, new clothes and boots. More than 400 Australians and 100 New Zealanders had found their way to Switzerland.
Norm and Frank ended up at Adelboden, in the Bernese Oberland region. The British government paid for 700 pairs of skis, to encourage the men to regain their fitness. Never having skied, Norm became a champion skier. Norm won many local trophies, which he sold to finance the journey home. Frank learned to ice-skate.
They left Switzerland in September 1944, after the Nazis had been pushed out of Italy. They arrived at Melbourne in November. Both were sick, particularly Frank, whose malaria had never disappeared. They were in Ballarat Hospital together for some weeks.
Frank and Kath married in late 1945. They had two children and Frank bought a motorcycle with sidecar, to carry them all. Kath had a tattoo on her arm, the result of a wartime dare with some girlfriends. It said: "Darling Frank". Her parents were furious.
Frank worked at Borthwicks Abattoir. He loved golf, football, boxing, racing and billiards. "He was a gentle, kind and loving family man," recalled Nicole Chambers, his granddaughter.
"I would quite often sit as a child looking at all his amazing photos from the war and with group shots of him and other soldiers and he would point to the others in the photo saying, 'He's dead, he's dead and he's dead'. So many of those that were his friends in the photos were casualties of war."
Norm and Leni married in Kensington in July 1945 and had three children. Norm worked for the post-master general's department. On weekends, he doubled as a bagman for a local SP (starting price) bookie. The shrapnel in his shoulder worked its way out nine years after the war ended. "Dad rolled over and awoke in agony with a piece of metal exiting his skin, the size of a 10-cent piece, under the right shoulder blade," says Vincent Molony. It was removed at Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital.
In later life Frank and Norm would meet once a fortnight for lunch, on a Wednesday, alternating between their houses, in Sunshine and East Coburg. Kath and Leni would prepare a simple lunch. The women ate in the kitchen while the men ate in the dining room, with a couple of bottles of Victoria Bitter beside them. The one thing they never ate was rice. They had had too much of it in the camps.
It's easy to imagine that men who had known starvation would enjoy a good lunch, but the lunches were not really about food or even beer, another thing they dreamed about as prisoners. They were about a friendship that had withstood the greatest tests.
These two men had seen the worst that men can do - both in battle and in captivity. They owed their survival to each other. In that sense, they had also seen the best that men can do.
Norm Molony died of lung cancer on July 16, 1993, 51 years to the day after he was taken prisoner at El Alamein. He was 69. "He had no regrets," says Vincent. "He said, 'I've had 50 years longer than all my mates."
Norm was buried on a stormy day at Warrandyte Cemetery in Melbourne. Frank was there to say goodbye to the man who'd carried him on his back. He missed his chance to square up: he was too frail to be a pallbearer. Frank died four years later, in May 1997, aged 75.
This is an edited extract from Sons of War by Paul Byrnes (Affirm Press), out now.
