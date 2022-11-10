An Italian goat farmer gave them beef stew. "We stayed the night with him and his wife and daughter, then left early the next morning and started to climb Mt Moro again. I reckoned that we should reach the top about sunset. We were about three quarters of the way up when the mist came down real thick. We could not see the ground in front of us or even our hands ... I took about four steps and was about to take another when I looked down, there was a break in the mist and I found myself looking down about 2000 feet into a valley. If I had taken that extra step I wouldn't be writing these notes. Now that was one of the times I came close to death ...