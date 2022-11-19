One of the things Natasha Lester loves about writing historical fiction is giving a voice to the forgotten women of history.
"You come across a woman who's done something quite extraordinary for her time and you think, why haven't I heard of her before?" she says.
"It makes me ask why, look what she's done, it makes me want to know what she's all about, makes me want to dig in and find out more and go she's got a story in her and then create a character to work alongside her or use her to inspire a main character."
For her latest book, The Three Lives of Alix St Pierre, she saw a photograph of the legendary fashion designer Christian Dior, sitting on the "The Grand Staircase" of La Galerie Dior, his design house in Paris.
He was surrounded by his senior management team, one man and 13 women.
"How many of us know any of those women?" Lester asks.
"And the more I looked into it, the more I realised that Dior wouldn't have been the designer he was, the icon he is, without those women.
"So I decided to make [protagonist] Alix his public relations manager to explore just how those women made the house of Dior what it is today."
Set in the mid 1940s, the novel intertwines fashion with espionage, following Alix from her time as a war-time spy, to the House of Dior.
Here, a shady figure from her past reappears and threatens to destroy her future and she must decide whether it's worth righting the wrongs of the past and putting everything at stake.
"When you're writing about women in history, women who've been overlooked and erased from the pages of history, there's two sides to it," she says.
"In some cases it's look how far we've come, look at the immense challenges these women faced decades ago that maybe we don't have to face anymore, but then it's also ... look how far we have to go because in reality we are still facing so many challenges.
"It shows how resonant history still is today and how patterns repeat themselves and how if it wasn't for some of these iconic, incredible women in the past, things might not have changed at all."
Lester admits she loved finding out more about the House of Dior. She's a former marketing executive for L'Oreal and is a vintage fashion collector.
"I had more lipsticks than anyone could ever need but it wasn't what I wanted to do," she says.
She quit work and enrolled in a creative writing course at university and the resulting book was published.
"There's this expectation about what sort of book you should be writing for a master's program, very serious and weighty, dealing with difficult, heavy issues, a bit sad and grim," she says.
By the time she got around to the third book, she was really struggling.
"I just didn't enjoy the writing process, I really struggled to get the words down and struggled even to sit at my desk every day.
"I got to the end of the first draft and thought, you know what, I don't like it, don't know what's wrong with it and I don't even care. I threw 85,000 words into the bin."
She wallowed in her office for a while, deciding to read all of her favourite novels over the course of a month: Ian McEwan's Atonement, A.S. Byatt's Possession, Margaret Atwood's The Blind Assassin.
"I realised that they were largely historical novels and if I loved that genre so much, why wasn't I writing [it]?"
Her next book was A Kiss from Mr Fitzgerald, about a young woman who became one the first obstetricians in New York in the 1920s.
"I loved every minute of writing that book, it was such a joyful experience, so different to writing the book which I threw out, that I knew I'd found my thing."
Her books have resonated with readers too. She loves it when people contact her to say they've learned something from her books, done a deep dive into characters, or time and place.
"They tell me they would never sit down and read a non-fiction book about post-war France, but if they read my books they get that history as well a story about the struggles that women faced in that time when they were demoted back to the domestic sphere after doing some amazing things during the war."
She loves scaffolding her stories around real-life events and people. She travels when she can, she went to France and Switzerland in 2019 for this one, taking photographs and notes along the way.
She had seen Dior exhibitions previously, taken photographs of the dresses, and read his autobiography, Dior by Dior (Bloomsbury, 2018) which she highly recommends.
"He was such an amazing raconteur, he believed in fortune tellers too, one told him his success would be due to women so he opened the fashion house.
"Sometimes the truth can be stranger than fiction and that's one of the best things about historical fiction."
The Three Lives of Alix St Pierre, by Natasha Lester. Hachette. $32.99.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
