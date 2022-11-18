The Canberra Times

Christine Courtenay tells the tale of her late husband, best-selling writer Bryce Courtenay

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late writer Bryce Courtenay with his wife, Christine, at Floriade in September 2012. Picture by Colleen Petch

Christine Courtenay, the widow of the best-selling Bryce Courtenay, says she felt she knew what it took to write a book. Until she wrote one herself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.