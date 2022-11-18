"One afternoon I had a tearful outburst: 'I am truly sorry, but I can't do this any more. You simply have to give me more time.' He responded gently, 'Darling, when you are young you meet meet someone, jump into bed and fall head over heels in love. When you are older you first fall in like - and then you fall in love. I promise with all my heart this is exactly what is going to happen with us.' I was beginning to think he could be right, but wasn't ready to surrender and continued to hold out," Christine Courtenay writes.