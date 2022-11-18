Christine Courtenay, the widow of the best-selling Bryce Courtenay, says she felt she knew what it took to write a book. Until she wrote one herself.
The discovery of a cache of letters Bryce Courtenay had written to his mother throughout his life spurred Christine Courtenay to write a memoir of her late husband, the South African-born ad-man turned novelist who dominated the best-seller lists in Australia from 1989 to his death a decade ago, aged 79, in Canberra.
Every year on February 1, Bryce Courtenay started writing a novel. And every year on August 31, he finished the book. Except the year gastric cancer forced him to miss his usual deadline.
"Sometimes I honestly wished he would maybe take a year off, spend more time relaxing, spend more time with his family, friends. And I think, in the end, you just have to respect that that's like trying to talk a mountaineer out of climbing mountains," Christine Courtenay says.
Christine Courtenay had started on another book, a record of her life in and amongst the business of adventure travel, before she stumbled on her late husband's letters home.
"Bryce had never mentioned it. I've never seen them. He had a vast archive of things from his life, his working life, his writing life. He was a bit of a bower bird. He sort of never threw things out, but he also didn't ever go through them," she says.
"But when I took them upstairs and sat down to read them, I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe it.
"And also that I could see that there were gaps, but they were written from early childhood years right through until when he was writing The Power of One. And they sort of stopped, I guess, after the next couple of books. And then I guess he probably went on to computers, because people didn't stop writing letters, I guess.
"But they were incredible, very moving, and really confirmed so much more about his life than I knew."
Christine Courtenay was first Christine Gee, who co-founded Australian Himalayan Expeditions in 1975. She has long been at the fore of the early days of adventure travel, then she set up a marketing company, and became Bryce Courtenay's publicist long before she became his wife.
Christine Courtenay details in her book her initial reluctance at beginning a relationship with the far more eager Bryce, after years of a strictly professional working relationship. He was persistent in wooing his publicist.
Christine Courtenay writes of being a reluctant partner at first, noticing Bryce falling in love with her long before she was ready to commit to a relationship.
"One afternoon I had a tearful outburst: 'I am truly sorry, but I can't do this any more. You simply have to give me more time.' He responded gently, 'Darling, when you are young you meet meet someone, jump into bed and fall head over heels in love. When you are older you first fall in like - and then you fall in love. I promise with all my heart this is exactly what is going to happen with us.' I was beginning to think he could be right, but wasn't ready to surrender and continued to hold out," Christine Courtenay writes.
Despite the uncertain beginning, their relationship was a strong one.
"He used to say, 'No, I don't want you to make Bryce Courtney the centre of your life.' But of course, Bryce Courtney became the centre of my life. There was always something going on," Christine Courtenay says.
"And it was wasn't as though I didn't have anything to do. And thank goodness, because if he was someone that was sort of needing to be with someone all the time and sharing every moment together, you wouldn't have been able to love Bryce Courtney."
In November 2010, Bryce Courtenay was diagnosed with advanced gastric cancer. It came as a shock to the writer, who'd led a fit and active life. The difficult news led to a suggestion from their son, Nima: why not move to Canberra?
"It's always a place that when I go back, I feel like I'm home and that's how I feel about it. And it just worked out very well because it was quite a big decision to leave Bowral when Bryce pretty much had a stage-four cancer," Christine Courtenay says.
"So it was a big upheaval, particularly for him. You know, new place, new house, new people, everything. But he kept saying that this was the right decision. He really loved it and maybe one day would have even set a novel based in Canberra."
Bryce Courtenay had rejected the idea out of hand at first. Christine Courtenay knew the place well, having studied at the Australian National University and worked a stint on The Canberra Times.
"Like most Australians, Bryce believed that Canberra was inhabited by too many overrated politicians and 'fat cat' public servants," Christine Courtenay writes.
But his mind changed in those final months of his life. Bryce Courtenay once told his wife the capital was "Australia's best kept secret".
"One morning when we were trudging up Mount Ainslie, [our dog] Timmy panting alongside, Bryce put his arm around me and said of Canberra, 'What's not to like?' ... To my relief he had discovered Canberra had a soul after all!" Christine Courtenay writes.
Christine Courtenay had intended to stay on in Canberra after her husband's death - he is buried at Hall - but a dog attack near their home in Reid forced her back to Sydney.
"We were just really hitting our strides and Canberra really embraced Bryce. You know, the Brumbies welcomed him. He loved rugby as much as writing. Maybe more than writing. He spoke at the older person's assembly. We used to love going to Floriade and it was a place of ideas," she says.
"And I still miss living in Canberra, how could you not?"
Christine Courtenay writes movingly, too, of her husband's death: "In one of our last conversations, I asked Bryce in a trembling voice what I should do after he was gone. He answered quietly and gently, 'Darling, I want you to embrace the gift of life as I have.'"
Bryce Courtenay was a prodigious worker - Christine Courtenay recounts his line that he would apply "bum glue" to sit down and write novel after novel. But his eyes were on the future and the next challenge, rarely if ever stopping to look back behind him.
"Once the book was written, he'd never read it again. He might flip through it and say, 'Oh, that's not bad'. But he never re-read them. He moved on. He really had that capacity. I'm feeling ... I think [my book is] a good read. I'm happy with how the book turned [out]. Thank goodness [for] the wonderful editor Rachel Scully. She had worked on many of Bryce's books. She loves the book, and I'm proud of it. But you know, it took a lot as well, I still feel I need to replenish. It was uplifting, but it was hugely exhausting as well."
Now Christine Courtenay is thinking about getting back to the book she had first started writing, before her projected account of her own life morphed into the memoir of her late husband.
"And I've even wondered if I'd be
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
