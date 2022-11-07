The Canberra Times
A truck and a car have collided on the Federal Highway

By Peter Brewer
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 8:10am
A fatal accident has occurred on the Federal Highway north of Canberra. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Police believe an ACT-registered Ford Falcon vehicle driving on the wrong side of the Federal Highway has triggered a fatal crash about nine kilometres north of the ACT border.

