Police believe an ACT-registered Ford Falcon vehicle driving on the wrong side of the Federal Highway has triggered a fatal crash about nine kilometres north of the ACT border.
The incident occurred about 7.30am and has closed both sides of the Federal Highway.
The Falcon, a utility and a B-double truck were involved.
The driver of the Falcon, travelling south in a northbound lane of the highway, was killed in the crash.
Initial police investigations indicate the driver of the B-double truck heading north has attempted to avoid the oncoming Falcon and clipped a utility, with both those vehicles then crossing the median and ending up in the southbound lanes of the highway near the intersection with Schofield Road.
The incident triggered massive traffic congestion on the highway, with tailbacks of hundreds of vehicles in both directions.
NSW police, fire and rescue and ambulance all attended the scene.
Heavy vehicles and buses were unable to be backed up on the highway and will remain until the highway is opened in a limited way.
Police say that clearing the highway could take several hours.
Northbound traffic on the Federal Highway is being diverted at Eaglehawk and southbound vehicles are being sent via Bungendore Road and the Kings Highway to the ACT.
Police are asking people to avoid the area. An investigation is underway.
