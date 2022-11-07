The Canberra Times
Live updates and latest news from Senate estimates

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
Updated November 8 2022 - 9:18am, first published 9:15am
On day three of Senate estimates the Coalition is gearing up for an attack on Labor's first budget and its lack of cost-of-living measures for families.

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor.

