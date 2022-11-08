The amount of pollen in the air in the ACT has gone through the roof. It means asthma sufferer Caitlin Ross suffers agony as she tries to breathe. She says the combination of rain, thunder and abundant pollen from grass adds up to a "rough season" which she fears will get worse.
At this time of year, she always lives on a diet of anti-asthma medicines but in 2022, her suffering has intensified.
The slow, cool start to the grass-growing season has suddenly given way to a burst of growth of pollen-producing vegetation - and that is bad news for sufferers from asthma and also hay fever.
She says the rain breaks the pollen into smaller particles of allergens which penetrate deeper into her lungs.
The problem is that a slow start to the grass pollen season has now given way to abundant growth of vegetation.
"Now things are starting to warm up, the grass is responding," Professor Simon Haberle who runs the Canberra Pollen monitoring site said.
The pollen forecast for the rest of the week is "high" to "extreme".
"This could keep on going from November into December and even into January," Professor Haberle of the ANU said. He urged people who suffer from hay fever (rhinitis is the medical term) to keep an eye on his website where pollen levels are reported.
Allergy to pollen, which comes out in hay fever sufferers as itchy eyes and incessant sneezing, also causes the separate condition of asthma, where the pollen prompts the airways to tighten and make breathing difficult. They are different conditions but often go together.
In the extreme, asthma is life-threatening. In November 2016, Melbourne experienced the world's largest thunderstorm asthma event which lead to the deaths of ten people.
Thunder breaks up the pollen, making it more breathable. So sufferers in the ACT have just had a double whammy: lots of grass, and so pollen, plus thunderstorms, the combination of which can trigger asthma.
Asthma Australia says the thunderstorm asthma season is just starting.
"This season could bring many storms, so please learn Asthma First Aid and how to recognise an asthma attack," the chief executive of Asthma Australia, Michele Goldman, said.
"Tight chest, difficulty breathing, gasping, wheezing, puffing when speaking and persistent coughing are all signs someone can't breathe well."
Thunderstorm asthma is a dangerous phenomenon that can affect Canberrans, she said.
"Asthma Australia strongly recommends anyone who suspects they have hay fever to discuss their symptoms with their doctor or pharmacist. A few months of evidence-based preventer treatment could mean the difference between good health and a catastrophe," Michele Goldman said.
For some reason which scientists do not understand, people from south and east Asia have a greater risk of asthma attacks and other allergies. This is true not just of people who migrated recently but also of those born in Australia to Asian parents.
In the Melbourne asthma event, for example, six of the ten people who died had this Asian background.
Asthma Australia advised anyone who might be suffering from asthma or severe hay fever to see a doctor. Simple tests can determine if someone is allergic to a particular substance.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
