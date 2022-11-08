The Canberra Times

'Extreme' pollen warning for Canberra

By Steve Evans
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 1:30pm
Asthma sufferer Caitlin Ross. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The amount of pollen in the air in the ACT has gone through the roof. It means asthma sufferer Caitlin Ross suffers agony as she tries to breathe. She says the combination of rain, thunder and abundant pollen from grass adds up to a "rough season" which she fears will get worse.

