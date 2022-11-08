The Canberra Times
ACT nurse serving nearly decade-long jail term disqualified from applying to be registered practitioner until 2029

By Toby Vue
Updated November 9 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:30am
A nurse has been banned from applying to be a registered practitioner again until 2029 after he was sentenced to nearly 10 years' jail for inflicting "cruel and demeaning" violence on his ex-wife during a nine-year period.

