'Enjoy the home without having to worry': Would you rent a house with a gardener or cleaner?

As Canberra remains the most expensive capital city in which to rent a house, recent rental listings for properties with the added inclusion of a gardener or cleaner are making things easier for tenants.
The median weekly asking rent for a house in Canberra is $680, which dropped by just $10 over the September quarter, according to the latest Domain Rent Report.
With the lack of change for tenants looking to rent over the last six months, Zoe White of Blackshaw Manuka said the sprinkle of services such as these can be a drawcard for potential renters, as well as making life a bit easier for them.
White recently rented out the home at 53 Tempe Crescent, Googong, for $800 a week, including the furniture, water and electricity bills (to an extent), and a gardener making it an attractive option for potential tenants.
"There is a big benefit to having services including gardeners at rentals, not only for the tenant but for investors, if the home is one you really care about," White said.
"Obviously, we can educate our tenants as much as we can, but if they don't have that green thumb or if they lack the time to tend to the garden, the condition is going to decline.
"If you own the property and it's one you really care about, I would recommend doing it for your comfort as well ... it's an investment for long-term care of the home."
White said the rental landscape in Canberra remained a combination of demographic groups, from families to young professionals looking for a new home.
This was reflected in the groups who showed interest in the listed property in Googong.
"The home was very niche and unique and was popular because of how unique it was ... but it obviously wasn't one that fitted everyone's criteria," she said.
"It was the first property we have had really that has been on acreage, so the inclusion of the gardener was pretty much necessary because the land volume was so large."
White added the addition of the gardener made the home a more realistic option for people, as "they could enjoy the home without having to worry about the garden".
"As a whole, we had a pretty big range of people looking towards this property, including retirees, doctors and business," she said.
