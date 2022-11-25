Journalist Gary Nunn was a sceptic when he delved into the world of what he calls "woo-woo" for his first book, The Psychic Tests.
For two years, he investigated psychics, astrology, tarot cards and related phenomena in Australia and Britain.
And although he remains a sceptic when it comes to psychics' claims such as being able to foretell the future, Nunn's perspective has changed somewhat.
One psychic, Melanie Obeid, "transfixed me and made me cry", Nunn says.
She was one of the first psychics he went to see in the course of his investigation and he was struck by the intensity of her unbroken eye contact - she rarely blinked - as well as what she said.
To launch The Psychic Tests, Nunn and Obeid will be appearing at Smith's Alternative for an event hosted by Canberra journalist Ginger Gorman.
At Smith's, Nunn will do a reading and a signing session and discuss stories from the book and Obeid will give a limited number of psychic readings.
Nunn's book tour was delayed by an unpredicted phenomenon - COVID-19 - and Canberra will be the first stop after a sold-out event in his home town of Sydney.
"I love Canberra," Nunn says.
"I was keen to go to somewhere quite literary where people love to go to book events."
And, he says, while politically progressive Canberra might be expected to be sceptical about psychic claims, he's discovered many people are fascinated by them, whatever the degree of belief they might have.
Nunn, a longtime journalist and now a freelancer, was inspired to write the book after encountering a psychic at a Fruits in Suits gay networking event.
His father and grandfather had died fairly recently which might have made him more receptive. While many things the psychic said could be attributed to cold reading - lucky guesses, vague statements, working with how the subject reacts - she made one specific prediction that could be tested (what happens is related in the book).
Nunn's sister Taren was a believer in psychics, unlike him, and consulted them after their father's death.
This provided additional impetus for the book.
Some of what Nunn discovered in the research process was disturbing, even alarming. There have been high-level business people who had a psychic on the pay roll - this helped lead to the collapse of stockbroking firm BBY.
Politicians and world leaders, including at least one prominent Australian senator and former US president Ronald Reagan, have also consulted psychics.
Making Freedom of Information requests, he also discovered that police in Australia have followed the leads provided by psychics in murder investigations.
"Over the last 16 years the NSW police have used psychics 19 times."
One such case he had to exclude from his book for legal reasons was that of Lynette Dawson, who disappeared in 1982. A psychic claimed to know where her body was buried but no corpse was found.
"There are three reasons the police use psychics," Nunn says,
"The first is that the family implores them to do so when other leads go cold."
Another reason is that sometimes perpetrators make contact.
"Many ring up the police cold with a confession or information ... to play mind games with the police."
And finally, there are some in the police force who are believers.
On a more mundane level, psychics can even influence potential employers and dating partners, worth considering the next time you apply for a job or try to spark a romance on Tinder.
Much of the success of psychics can be attributed to the Barnum effect, Nunn says.
Named after the showman Phineas Taylor Barnum, it's a psychological phenomenon in which people attribute a high degree of accuracy to descriptions supposedly tailored to them even when the statements are vague and general in nature and could be applicable to many people.
Nunn says, "My initial perception was that people who were vulnerable and fragile, often suspended in the bargain/denial phase of grief, were being exploited for money."
While that does happen - some "psychics" know they are frauds - he's come to think many self-described psychics genuinely believe they have a gift, even if they might simply be good at reading people's emotions and reactions.
He has considered the possibility that if they obtained professional qualifications, many would could work successfully in fields such as counselling.
When Nunn met the head of Australian Skeptics, the man pulled out a $100,000 cheque that has long been waiting for anyone who can demonstrate their psychic powers under test conditions.
To date, nobody has claimed it.
Nunn thinks that sceptics - especially those who are members of groups - and psychic believers might have more in common than they think.
"They're all very human and have a need for certainty and reassurance," he says.
"What I do believe is that the human need for connection will always be very strong."
Psychics provide one way of achieving this, albeit a controversial one.
But the willingness or even desire to believe is powerful, even when psychic powers are specifically disavowed.
"I did a tarot reading - I don't believe in them."
He told the friend for whom he was doing the reading this but despite repeated caveats, the friend believed in what the cards "said".
Nunn says he and his sister Taren have to some extent swapped positions. She's more sceptical than she used to be, and he now calls himself "agnostic" on whether psychic powers exist, though he remains unconvinced.
Will his scepticism be overcome by a reading at the Canberra event? We'll have to wait and see.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
