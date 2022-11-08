The next stage in Denman Prospect's rental-only precinct has been unveiled, as Capital Airport Group submits its second development application for the project.
Stage two of The Borough is proposed to include 208 build-to-rent apartments across three buildings fronting Holborow Avenue.
It will adjoin The Borough stage one, which was unveiled last week in a separate development application.
Once complete, the entire development will include 700 rental apartments, including a portion of subsidised affordable homes.
The build-to-rent model is emerging in the ACT and refers to large-scale rental housing held in single ownership and professionally managed, as opposed to dwellings that are sold to individual owners.
Capital Estate Developments, part of Terry Snow's Capital Airport Group, will own and manage the apartments, while a community housing provider is being considered to manage the affordable component.
In stage two, the six-storey buildings will be connected by a shared basement with 328 car spaces.
DNA Architects, Oztal Architects and AMC Architecture have each designed on of the three buildings.
While the developer intends to deliver an entirely build-to-rent precinct, a "cold-shell" design will offer them greater flexibility.
"The intention is to deliver a build-to-rent development but at this stage the outcome remains flexible and the development may be sold as cold shell apartments or fully fitted out apartments," the developer stated in response to the National Capital Design Review Panel.
A mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom rental apartments has been proposed for the development, however configuration of these would depend on demand.
"The cold shell apartment building design (delivered as a build-to-rent building) allows for enormous flexibility of dwelling typology within the buildings," the developer stated.
"It also allows for evolution of spaces over time to meet the changing demands of the occupants."
The development is also proposed to offer "high-amenity" rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations and bicycle parking for residents and guests.
A solar farm with more than 3000 solar panels and battery storage is planned and will enable residents to live mostly off-grid.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Nick McDonald Crowley, director of project delivery at Capital Estate Developments, said young professionals and essential workers were among the target market for The Borough.
"We will be competing against areas like Northbourne Avenue in terms of places that you otherwise might like to rent, but there's just a different feel to the amenity out here ... it's just got a bit more of a relaxed, residential feel about it but you're still living in an apartment complex," he said.
Public submissions on the development application for The Borough stage two close on November 25.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.