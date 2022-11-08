The Canberra Times
The Borough, Denman Prospect stage two unveiled as Capital Airport Group submits development application

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
An artist's impression of stage two of The Borough, a build-to-rent precinct proposed for Denman Prospect. Picture by AMC Architecture

The next stage in Denman Prospect's rental-only precinct has been unveiled, as Capital Airport Group submits its second development application for the project.

