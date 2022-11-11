The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man review: Paul Newman and others recount his sometimes turbulent life

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cover of Paul Newman's The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir. Picture supplied

Here's a celebrity memoir with a difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.