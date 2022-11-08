The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Unusual Pet Vets open in Fyshwick to cater for increase in exotic pets in Canberra

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
November 9 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Daniella Hsu from The Unusual Pet Vets in Fyshwick has just opened to cater for the number of exotic pets in Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Smaller homes, fewer backyards and a rise in apartment living has seen an uptick in the number of weird and wonderful pets in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.