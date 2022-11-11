Blooming spring brings nose blowing as pollen releases

Not everything is coming up roses this time of year. Unfortunately pollen, released by many garden favourites, can trigger an asthma attack or allergies for gardeners.
The Australian Asthma Foundation reports that problems with asthma and allergies, commonly hay fever, increases for some two million Australians during spring, when plants are flowering.
Many of the plants that cause the problems are often found in our own gardens. Plants with a strong fragrance can also trigger or worsen the effects of asthma or hay fever.
Choose plants that are asthma and allergy friendly, thereby improving your health and possibly that of your family and neighbours.
To make your garden wheeze and sneeze free does not mean that you will miss out on a spectacular floral display. It's simply a matter of choosing appropriate plants.
You might also like to read:
Who would have thought that the sex of a plant could make such a difference? In this instance it does.
Some plants have separate male and female varieties and, as male plants produce pollen, the females pose less of a problem. A good example is the she oak (casuarina spp.)
Other problem plants include conifers from the cypress family and wattles, as they produce copious pollen. Grasses, especially ryegrass, are wind pollinated and are a major trigger for asthma and allergies.
Privet, which is a common weed in many locations and should be removed, is often blamed by hay fever sufferers for their discomfort. However privet allergy is not that common, and hay fever sufferers are usually reacting to ryegrass, weeds such as plantain, or trees such as birch and olive.
To minimise the discomfort of asthma and allergies and improve your wellbeing, avoid plants that are wind pollinated, such as wattles and conifers, as they are heavy pollen producers which can irritate eyes, react with sinus and airways.
Choose plants pollinated by birds and insects - most Australian natives apart from wattle and she oak (males) are suitable. Avoid plants with strong perfumes.
Weed the garden often as weeds are often associated with allergies particularly asthma weed or pellitory. Avoid gardening on windy days when pollen becomes airborne.
For more information about preparing for the asthma and allergy season, or asthma friendly gardens, visit the Asthma Foundation website or call on 1800 278 462.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.