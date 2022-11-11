The Canberra Times

Plant choice can save you from asthma and hay fever during spring

By John Gabriele
November 12 2022 - 9:30am
GROW WITH GABRIELE

Blooming spring brings nose blowing as pollen releases

Not everything is coming up roses this time of year. Unfortunately pollen, released by many garden favourites, can trigger an asthma attack or allergies for gardeners.

