Chief Minister Andrew Barr has suggested the ACT government could put forward its pay offer to the territory's public service in a matter of days.
Enterprise bargaining is underway between the territory government and its workers and unions and fortnightly meetings have been taking place since May.
A series of agreements with nurses, teachers, paramedics and firefighters have already expired or are due to expire shortly.
Mr Barr was asked in annual report hearings on Tuesday when the pay offer was expected.
"Weeks, possibly days," he said.
Some of the territory's lowest paid public servants have threatened to walk off the job next month if the territory government does not offer a sufficient pay rise.
General services officers make a base rate of $50,925 and the CFMEU is pushing for this to be increased to at least $61,000.
Some workers have been forced to sleep in their cars as they struggle to keep up with the rising cost of living.
The Chief Minister has previously said the government was focused on actively lifting up the wages of some of the lowest-paid staff in the territory's public service.
He said in the Tuesday hearings it would not be possible to deliver a real wage increase to every single public servant for the coming year, at least, given the inflation rate of 7.3 per cent.
"It will be impossible to deliver a real wage increase to every single public servant in the ACT public service in the current environment in a single year," Mr Barr said.
"Over the life of an agreement, which is often up to four years, it may well be possible to do that."
Mr Barr described the bargaining process as the "single biggest fiscal decision that the government makes".
"Our employees wages, salaries [and] superannuation represents more than half the territory's budget," he said.
Mr Barr said he would avoid any circumstance where the number of ACT public service employees would be cut.
"That's a key metric for me is that I'm not seeking to pay for the pay increase of our workforce by reducing the size of our workforce," he said.
"That necessarily limits the extent of pay increases ... if we just agreed to every claim, then yes, the territory's wage bill would explode to the point that would either require a massive, and I mean massive, increase in taxation or a very, very significant reduction in the size of the ACT public service."
The annual hearing also heard the government would embed flexible work into agreements.
Menstruation leave is also being considered as part of the agreement.
Lucy Bladen
