Times Past: November 9, 1974

In an effort to return to the workplace, the shortage of childcare left a lot of mothers to apply for school-based positions, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1974.
ACT school ancillary staff positions were incredibly attractive to the mothers of young children in Canberra. It was reported that 80 per cent of applicants were mothers vying for 45 positions for the 1975 school year.
All ancillary staff would be required to work a 6.5-hour work day, they would not normally be required to work during school holidays but would receive full pay for all the holidays - similar conditions as the Australian Public Service.
The positions available were front office jobs and teachers/laboratory/library/home science/general assistants in all Canberra schools including a new high school at Holder and four or five new primary schools. The salaries ranged from $4793 to $5953 a year.
The positions were advertised in September and expected to be finalised by Christmas. The hours and conditions of the positions had been improved after negotiations between the authority and Australian Public Service Association.
