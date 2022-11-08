The Canberra Times

Times Past: November 9, 1974

By Jess Hollingsworth
November 9 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on November 9, 1974.

In an effort to return to the workplace, the shortage of childcare left a lot of mothers to apply for school-based positions, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1974.

Jess Hollingsworth

