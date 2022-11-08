The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police waiting on autopsy results to confirm cause of death of three family members found in Yerrabi Pond

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police divers search Yerrabi Pond over the weekend. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Results from post mortem examinations will be a critical element to the police investigation into the deaths of a mother and her two children whose bodies were found in Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.