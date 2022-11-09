Trackless trams are working elsewhere, so why not here?

People are convinced about climate change largely because of what they see happening with the weather; but this is too simplistic; for evidence never speaks for itself but is totally dependent on the observer (and the biases and presuppositions they will hold), who in turn will be dependent on still more. Therefore, while we might be experiencing unusual weather patterns, what does that tell us about what's really going on, if we don't also understand all other relevant concerns, which science, in its limitations, can't answer? More science - along with everything else in its rightful place - and less scientism.