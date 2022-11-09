The Canberra Times
Trackless trams are working elsewhere, so why not here?

Letters to the Editor
November 10 2022 - 5:30am
A trackless tram operating in the Chinese city of Zhuzhou. Picture Getty Images

This issue keeps coming up all the time and the ACT government just doesn't listen.

