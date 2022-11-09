Trackless trams are working elsewhere, so why not here?

This issue keeps coming up all the time and the ACT government just doesn't listen.
The trackless tram, or autonomous rail transit (ART) as it is known in China, combines the best of high-speed rail and autonomous-vehicle technology with on-street mass transit to achieve a flexible, carbon-neutral and cost-effective urban connector. It is sold as a kit of parts - three cars plus a station - that can be installed about as fast as a city's permitting process would allow, according to its proponents.
We don't need tracks, we don't have to rip out trees and we can save money. Money which can be ploughed back into fixing ACT roads and back into our hospitals where it's desperately needed.
It's a no-brainer.
Graham Downie's letter (November 5) sets out clearly the problem with the tram stage 2A and 2B. $86 million to move a few people a kilometre or two. Where is the business case? Why isn't the Canberra community allowed to see it? Where is the comparison between building the tram to Woden and providing small electric buses that could take in more of the suburbs. Why isn't there a plan showing the proposed apartments along Adelaide Avenue? Transparency is needed!
I agree with Mr Hubbard's suggestion (Letters, November 7) that the Canberra Racing Club get on with the development of much needed community assets on its site.
I would go further and suggest that ACT government show leadership in facilitating a master plan for the EPIC, Kanberri and Thoroughbred Park sites that would maximise outcomes for the owners and the general community. A transparent process involving the owners of the three sites shouldn't be that hard to facilitate to achieve agreed outcomes.
This approach would avoid a general planning disaster of "hotch potch" development that may arise from an uncoordinated approach by three owners trying to maximise development on the respective sites.
People are convinced about climate change largely because of what they see happening with the weather; but this is too simplistic; for evidence never speaks for itself but is totally dependent on the observer (and the biases and presuppositions they will hold), who in turn will be dependent on still more. Therefore, while we might be experiencing unusual weather patterns, what does that tell us about what's really going on, if we don't also understand all other relevant concerns, which science, in its limitations, can't answer? More science - along with everything else in its rightful place - and less scientism.
John Milton, a revolutionary and supporter of regicide, and the author of the epic poem, Paradise Lost, died 348 years ago on the same day as the US mid-term elections.
What were we to make of this dense and massive allegorical poem and why was it in the school curriculum? I've just twigged.
Milton wrote Paradise Lost at a time of political and religious turmoil. Satan was unhappy with the authoritarian way God ran things and mounted a violent insurrection with some of his fellow angels. Did he, like the MAGA Americans have some cause to rebel? In America wages have been stagnant for decades, industry was moved offshore, inner cities are unlivable, courts stacked, human rights debased, and the richest 1 per cent own 16 times more than the bottom 5 per cent%. It's an oligopoly masquerading as democracy. Satan ultimately lost, and was cast out from Heaven to corrupt all mankind.
In a country besotted by God and a belief it has "God's ear," (to quote Paul Keating), it's hard to know who will triumph in the battle between God and Satan. Indeed, given the violence of the American military hegemony, and the world wide ravages of neoliberalism, it's hard to know the difference between good and evil. Whatever, way it goes, Paradise is lost.
Andrew Barr in the State of the Territory Business address indicated the Infrastructure Plan will be progressively updated over the next 2 years. This is the opportunity for the government to justify its priorities.
Much of the current Plan is based on the unsound 2019 Planning Strategy. The Strategy did not analyse the social, environmental or economic consequences of alternative urban futures, housing preferences or strategies to reduce travel by influencing employment location. It failed to justify why light rail is a more appropriate technology for inter-town public transport, despite its low benefit to cost ratio, than bus rapid transport.
Unless the Strategy is reviewed and amended the government will not effectively manage growth and deliver the 'best bang for the buck" to the community. Its proposed development strategy needs to be justified with business cases provided for proposed major infrastructure. It would make clear how relative infrastructure priorities were determined.
Canberra can be an exemplar of a liveable, financially, socially and environmentally sustainable city if the government can overcome its obstinate opaqueness and undertake, disclose and implement the findings of a review.
If Marina Mills ("The facts please", Letters 7 November), is so sure of what happened to the 15-year-old boy on his way home from school, she must have been there at the time. If so, I trust she has given a statement to police, who are working hard to establish what took place. The use of the term "alleged" in media reports is a device, but a good one. It aims to avoid any sense of pre-judgement. It helps to ensure that the truth, or as close as we can get to it, will be decided by proper judicial process.
In relation to the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, there is an increasing amount of talk about the bigots of the far right, how they will try to sink the proposal, and so on. All such talk is nonsense.
The bigots of the far right, especially those in the Liberal and National Parties, aren't as stupid as some like to think. They will want the proposal to succeed, for the simple reason that the Voice will offer only advice - it will have no power or clout.
So when we are again afflicted with a Coalition government, it will gleefully go through the motions of consulting the Voice and receiving advice from it, after which that advice will be ignored just as gleefully. At great expense, Australia will have gone back to square one. Yet again there will be nothing but endless arguments, because that's how the Liberals and Nationals make their political fortunes.
Which is why I will vote against the proposed Voice, unlike the bigots of the far right. The obvious answer to the whole question is to follow the example of New Zealand: have a separate Indigenous voting roll, to elect Indigenous MPs and senators whose votes in Parliament cannot be ignored. And, no, the sky over New Zealand has not fallen in.
Ancient Roman roads would not have lasted under today's heavy traffic, points out Keith Hill (Letters, November 8), countering Ian Jannaway's praise for Roman road-building know-how (Letters, November 5).
Regardless, today's Canberra potholed roads are screaming for better materials than that ubiquitous dark, heat-absorbing, prone-to-crumble asphalt.
Light-coloured road materials such as concrete, while more expensive, offer advantages of durability and, importantly, high reflectivity (albedo) thus lowering the planet's temperature.
(Caveat: since nearby buildings could absorb some of this reflected warmth, this strategy is expected to work better in appropriately distanced roads).
Hard-wearing, heat-deflecting road surfaces may pay off not only by lasting longer but, by reducing planet warming, moderating the excessive pluviosity contributing to potholes in Canberra and elsewhere.
Two current issues at Kippax Group Centre are of serious concern to our West Belconnen community; namely, approval to build on the sports oval, plus the demolition of the former public health centre.
Firstly, long-designated green spaces must be returned, not only for us, but for the future and still growing population levels. Moreover, how foolish for the previous Assembly to approve developments on this low-lying "flood plain", with the likelihood of future inundation with no home insurance.
Secondly, this Kippax Health Centre was designed by a gold medal architect, with a centre courtyard and overlooks the playing fields. We appealed against its removal but were shocked to be told that we do not have "legal standing"; so much for existing ACT legislation. Over now to our Ginninderra members (including two ministers) of the Assembly to work for our community needs.
The PM, who says he wants the territory rights bill to pass, has given his own MPs a conscience vote on it. Some Labor MPs will vote for, some against. The opposition will vote en bloc against, to save political face. Many of the teals could likely vote against, too. Result? Guaranteed failure of the bill.
If the PM wants the bill to pass, he'd better have all his MPs vote accordingly.
The old AFP Barton brick and board training college/carpark blocks would be ideal for the new proposed national security precinct to be built for 5000 federal public servants in Barton.
I guess if "gambling and horse racing are fundamental to Canberra's social fabric and economy" (Ian Hubbard, Letters, Nov 7), I must be a social misfit and an economic pariah as I have no interest in either. I don't seem to be a loner.
Timothy Walsh (Letters, November 8) expresses alarm as to what the Solomon Islands police might use 60 MK18s "donated" by the AFP for.
While no doubt that is a valid concern, my thoughts were: What were the AFP doing having 60 spare MK18s; and, before they "donated" them, what did the AFP use these MK18s for?
Most electric vehicles I have heard about run on rechargeable batteries. This cannot be done from a 240 volt power point without a converter. If this is not built into the vehicle, then you need a special charging station, like those promoted by the NRMA. A 240 volt outlet wont do you any good wherever you live.
Senate estimates revealed a real Barnaby Joyce /Bridget McKenzie success story this week ("Private urination incident", November 8). It illustrated the poor outcomes of the lengths these key Nationals went to, in order to force a key scientific and servicing body out of Canberra. It's time to bring APVMA back to the ACT where there are better role models for personal and professional behaviour, and high-level organisational work performance.
Unattributed automated calls, now admitted to have originated from shadowy, enigmatically titled "Advance Australia", purportedly laser focused to "subscribers", reportedly "leaked" more widely, rendering the AEC's conclusion subject to serious challenge ("AEC 'soft', laments 'disappointed' expert", November 5).
Why is it that so many people (Letters, November 6) get so steamed up about Greta Thunberg's outspoken views on climate change? Is it simply too much Queensland sun in this latest instance? Or are there more deep-seated reasons; like they can't abide a young woman holding the world's attention with articulate concerns about the planet's future - or lack of it, that will more directly affect Greta's generation than those who leap to criticize her?
