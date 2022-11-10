Something else is in - the Budget 2022-23. The news about electricity prices is grim. They are likely to be up 20 per cent by December and 56 per cent within 18 months. The increase in prices is largely being linked to the war in Ukraine and the global demand for gas and coal, yet these aren't the only electricity costs we should be focusing on. The impacts of EWEs on the grid impose enormous costs and these have been and will continue to be passed on to us as consumers.